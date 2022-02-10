U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,575.75
    -2.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,700.00
    +59.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,022.50
    -15.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,076.50
    -2.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.46
    +0.80 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.40
    -3.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1444
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.50
    -0.94 (-4.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3581
    +0.0047 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7560
    +0.2310 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,846.21
    +661.86 (+1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.18
    +42.47 (+4.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,651.65
    +8.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     
COMING UP:

January CPI preview: Inflation likely to reach fresh 39-year high

Check back for results 8:30 a.m. ET

LADDER UP OFFERS IN-PERSON & REMOTE TAX SOLUTIONS FOR 2022 TAX SEASON

·3 min read

Free Tax Preparation Helps Most At Risk Secure Life Changing Refunds

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladder Up, a Chicago based non-profit that provides hardworking people in Illinois with the financial resources and opportunities they need to move up the economic ladder, kicks off tax season with its annual Tax Assistance Program. Open through April 18, 2022, Ladder Up offers low-income individuals and families living in Illinois with free in-person and online preparation and filing of income tax returns to help them access critical tax refunds that may otherwise remain unclaimed.

"While 2021 was a difficult year, the new pandemic assistance and tax changes related to it necessitate getting extra help in navigating this uniquely challenging year," shares Ladder Up Executive Director, Phyllis Cavallone-Jurek. "The pandemic has touched every aspect of life, creating additional instability. Ladder Up is here to support our clients during the ever-changing tax landscape. With patience and attention to detail, we will make our 28th tax season the best one yet."

TWO WAYS TO FILE
In addition to in-person filing for qualifying individuals, Ladder Up kicks off tax season with an eTAP program available to taxpayers who prefer to submit their tax returns electronically with the help of a qualified tax professional.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE?
Ladder Up provides in-person tax assistance to Illinois residents who earn up to $32,000 as an individual or up to $58,000 per household. If individuals do not meet the eligibility requirements for in-person Tax Assistance Program assistance, Ladder Up can accommodate those with household incomes not exceeding $73,000 through the eTAP program, which allows taxpayers to secure answers and upload documents electronically.

HOW IT WORKS
Ladder Up's free tax return program is staffed with highly trained volunteers who are eager to support eligible taxpayers remotely or at 12 locations throughout Chicagoland.

Ladder Up is committed to fulfilling clients' needs in the way that feels most comfortable to them. To visit one of their locations, taxpayers can visit www.goladderup.org/locations/ to make an appointment or find a walk-in location near them. At the appointment, individuals will work directly with a volunteer to complete any questions during the intake process.

For those who prefer to work remotely, are not close to one of the 12 locations or do not qualify for the in-person Tax Assistance Program, eTAP empowers clients to submit their tax information and documents electronically from the comfort of their homes.

Services available through the Tax Assistance and eTAP programs includes:

  • Free tax completion

  • Federal and state preparation

  • E-file services for tax returns

  • ITIN application/renewal assistance

EVERYONE DESERVES A SHOT AT A BETTER LIFE
The refunds and tax credits Ladder Up secures for clients can be life altering reimbursements that benefit them and their families. Since Ladder Up opened its doors in 1994, the organization has returned $1.2 billion to over 750,000 clients, helping clients secure the tax refunds they deserve, gain the knowledge to navigate today's complex financial systems and obtain financial aid to make college dreams a reality.

ABOUT LADDER UP
Founded in 1994, when 22-year-old Chicago business analyst and volunteer basketball coach Robert Burke saw how the hardworking families of his west side team were struggling to make ends meet, he took a shot at helping. With the goal of securing unclaimed tax credits for the people of this underserved but deserving community, he recruited 90 colleagues to prepare tax returns at no cost. The efforts paid off, returning over $150,000 in tax refunds to 120 families. Today Ladder Up has returned 1.2 Billion to clients, helping more than 750,000, offering free financial programs to help clients secure the tax refunds they deserve, gain the knowledge to navigate today's complex financial systems and obtain financial aid to make college dreams a reality.

Make your appointment today online at ladderup.org or call (312) 588-6900.
http://ladderup.org/
@ladderupchicago

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ladder-up-offers-in-person--remote-tax-solutions-for-2022-tax-season-301479526.html

SOURCE Ladder Up

Recommended Stories

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • 2 Stocks On Sale That Are Changing the World

    The stock market is full of companies with innovative ideas, but there are also many businesses riding on previous success. Two companies with the vision and product to change the future are Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW). Cloudflare's mission is simple: "to build a better internet."

  • Johnson & Johnson Halts Production Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine: NYT

    Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) quietly shut down the only plant making usable batches of its COVID-19 vaccine, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the decision. The NYT report said the halt is temporary, with the Leiden plant expected to start making the vaccine again after a few months. The paper added that it was unclear whether the pause has impacted vaccine supplies yet, thanks to stockpiles. According to the report, the facility in the Dutch city of Leiden has instead be

  • Better Buy: Meta Platforms vs. PayPal Holdings

    This earnings season was brutal for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). Meta, the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, has lost about 30% of its market value since it posted a messy fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 2. PayPal's stock price has also plunged roughly 30% since the digital-payments provider posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 1.

  • Uber stock jumps after Q4 earnings and revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports Uber's rising stocks that boosted the rideshare company during the pandemic with travels.

  • Is a Reverse Stock Split Coming for These 2 Pot Stocks?

    It's a discretionary move, and while some businesses, including Berkshire Hathaway, like keeping their share prices high, others like to split their stocks to bring down their prices so they look more affordable to retail investors. Two cannabis stocks that may potentially take on such moves in the near future are Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO). It's looking inevitable that Sundial Growers will need to use a reverse stock split to stay on the Nasdaq.

  • Disney's blowout earnings: 3 hot takeaways

    Disney's earnings crushed it. Here's what you need to know.

  • PepsiCo Posts Earnings Beat and Boosts Dividend. The Stock Rises.

    The soft drinks and snacks company boosts its annual dividend and announces a new stock buyback program of up to $10 billion.

  • Read This Before Considering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) For Its Upcoming US$1.42 Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Chevron Corporation ( NYSE:CVX ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • Datadog Stock Pops On Earnings Beat, Guidance Amid Amazon Partnership

    Datadog stock popped after its December-quarter earnings and revenue handily beat estimates while 2022 revenue guidance came also came in above expectations.

  • Want $1,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $10,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Just $10,000 spread out among these three high-yield dividend stocks can line up over $1000 worth of dividends per year.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Vale Is Getting Back on Top of the Iron Industry as Rio Stumbles

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA has closed the iron-ore production gap with its main rival Rio Tinto Group, and is even expected to report slightly higher output in the fourth quarter.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosRio Tinto’s Au

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, FB Stock Among 23 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft, FB stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped

    On Wednesday, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) appeared to take a punch when analysts at investment bank Bernstein cut their price target on the space tourism pioneer by more than half -- from $22 all the way down to $10. Instead of going down, however, Virgin Galactic shares are headed higher this afternoon, and were up 5.4% as of 1:05 p.m. ET. Well, despite cutting its price target so steeply, Bernstein didn't actually downgrade Virgin Galactic stock, leaving it rated market perform, the equivalent of a neutral rating.

  • Delivery Hero shares dive 24% as 2022 earnings guidance disappoints

    Shares in Delivery Hero were down 24% at 0932 GMT to 50.7 euros. Still, the company gave revenue guidance of 9.5 billion-10.5 billion euros for 2022, up from 6.6 billion euros in 2021. Delivery Hero said it expected Glovo to make an adjusted EBITDA of negative 330 million euros this year.

  • 3 Stocks That Crashed More Than 20% in January and Are Great Buys Right Now

    Their long-term potential is too attractive to be discounted because of their performances last month.