U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.53
    +23.09 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,089.74
    -21.42 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,098.01
    +219.19 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.36
    +11.33 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.92
    +1.65 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1457
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    +0.1030 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    -0.0079 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1800
    +0.2190 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,150.36
    +921.10 (+2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.55
    +72.58 (+8.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
Ladder Up Tax-a-Thon Event Provides Chicagoans Free Tax Services on February 5

·1 min read

Who: Chicago-based non-profit, Ladder Up, gives low-income individuals and families free financial services that help them secure tax refunds and credits, resolve tax issues and achieve financial literacy.

Since Ladder Up opened its doors in 1994, the organization has returned $1.2 billion to over 750,000 clients, offering free financial programs that help clients secure the tax refunds they deserve, gain the knowledge to navigate today's complex financial systems and obtain financial aid to make college dreams a reality. Last year alone, Ladder Up secured more than $14 million in refunds for Illinois taxpayers, with an average refund of $1,500.

What: The Ladder Up Tax-A-Thon event will kick off tax season by offering FREE tax preparation for Illinois residents who earn up to $32,000 as an individual or up to $58,000 per household. During this annual Tax-A-Thon event, qualified volunteers will help taxpayers claim credits and refunds that may otherwise remain unclaimed.

For many, the refunds Ladder Up helps secure are the largest checks they will receive all year, empowering these individuals and families to climb up the economic ladder.

Municipal officials will be part of Saturday's Tax-A-Thon. We invite you to join in the conversation.

When: February 5, 2022, from 9am to 12pm

Where: Olive-Harvey College Centennial Hall Cafeteria (10001 South Woodlawn)

Questions: Contact Aneta Pietraszek - apietraszek@goladderup.org - with questions about the Tax-a-Thon event or Ladder Up. @ladderupchicago

/PRNewswire/ -- Feb. 4, 2022/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ladder-up-tax-a-thon-event-provides-chicagoans-free-tax-services-on-february-5-301476113.html

SOURCE Ladder Up

