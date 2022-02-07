U.S. markets open in 8 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,491.00
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,941.00
    -37.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,689.50
    +4.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,990.30
    -6.60 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.07
    -0.24 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.30
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    +0.32 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1439
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.22
    -1.13 (-4.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3523
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3320
    +0.1320 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,785.70
    +1,234.51 (+2.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    996.75
    +124.78 (+14.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,234.13
    -205.86 (-0.75%)
     
Laekna Launched the new domain name www.laekna.com

·1 min read

SHANGHAI and WARREN, N.J., Feb. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laekna Group (Laekna Inc and all its direct or indirect subsidiaries, including Laekna Therapeutics Shanghai Co., Ltd.), an emerging innovative biotech based in China's "Zhangjiang Pharma Valley" and New Jersey in the U.S. and focused on developing new groundbreaking innovative therapies to treat cancer and liver diseases, today announced the official launch of the new domain name https://www.laekna.com/.

The new domain name is shorter and more concise, with stronger brand recognition, and will provide a better experience for investors, partners, and internal and external audiences.

Dr. Chris LU, Chairman and CEO of Laekna, said that Laekna is originated from old Norse, means "to cure, to heal". This domain name upgrade reflects Laekna continuous advancement towards the vision of "Cure·for a Better Future", starting the next journey with a more international and open image.

To External Audience

- -When you click on the original domain name https://www.laeknatp.com/, the system will automatically redirect to the new domain name https://www.laekna.com/

- -Laekna's operation email has been updated to @laekna.com. The original mailbox suffix can still be work

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laekna-launched-the-new-domain-name-wwwlaeknacom-301476283.html

SOURCE Laekna Therapeutics

