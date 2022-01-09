U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,677.03
    -19.02 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,231.66
    -4.81 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,935.90
    -144.96 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,179.81
    -26.56 (-1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.94
    -0.52 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.50
    +7.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.19 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1365
    +0.0065 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    +0.0380 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3590
    +0.0055 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5000
    -0.3400 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,642.65
    -435.81 (-1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.10
    +6.22 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Laekna Therapeutics and Innovent Biologics obtain IND approval for combination therapy in patients with specific types of solid tumors who have been refractory to treatment with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors

·6 min read

- It marks progress in key clinical research under the partnership between the two biopharmaceutical companies

- The three-drug combination therapy targets patients with specific solid tumors who have been refractory to treatment with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors

- The study covers non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), gastric cancer/gastro-oesophageal junction cancer (GC/GEJC), esophageal cancer (EsC), cervical cancer (CC), and endometrial cancer (EC)

SHANGHAI, China and WARREN, N.J., Jan. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Laekna Therapeutics announced that the investigational new drug (IND) application of a combination therapy for the phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with solid tumors who have been refractory to treatment with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors has been approved by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China. Laekna Therapeutics is an emerging innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on developing groundbreaking and innovative therapies to treat cancer and liver diseases. The IND approval marks a key milestone under the clinical research partnership Laekna and Innovent formed in July 2021.

The imminent phase 1/2 dose escalation study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of the combination of afuresertib (LAE002), sintilimab and chemotherapy in patients with specific types of solid tumors who have been refractory to treatment with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors. The Principal Investigator of the study is Professor Shen Lin, Vice President of Peking University Hospital and Cancer Institute and Director of the Department of Gastrointestinal Oncology. The combination therapy includes Laekna Therapeutics' pan-AKT kinase inhibitor afresertib, Innovent's sintilimab, and albumin-bound paclitaxel or docetaxel.

The phase 1 study aims to evaluate the safety of the three-drug combination, and determine the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D). The phase 2 study will aim to evaluate the clinical efficacy and safety of the combination therapy in patients who have been refractory to treatment with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors (monotherapy or in combination with other oncology drugs) and who have suffered from one of the following five types of tumors:

  • Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

  • Gastric cancer/gastro-oesophageal junction cancer (GC/GEJC)

  • Esophageal cancer (EsC)

  • Cervical cancer (CC)

  • Endometrial cancer (EC)

Professor Shen Lin explains, "As a serine/threonine kinase, AKT is a potential new target for cancer treatment. The results of multiple preclinical studies has showed that inhibiting AKT has the potential to restore the sensitivity of cancer cells to oncology therapies. Therapy resistance remains a common clinical problem and challenge for the further application of PD-1/PD-L1 blockade therapies despite their promising prospects. Statistics has showed that only some patients are estimated to have a positive response to PD-1/PD-L1 blockade therapies. In additional, for most patients with initial clinical response, acquired resistance remains a significant challenge. I have high expectations for this clinical trial involving an AKT inhibitor, and I hope it will provide a new treatment option for patients with specific solid tumors refractory to treatment with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors."

"After partnering with Innovent in July last year, we worked together closely to identify a development strategy and design the clinical study. With the support of our partners and Principal Investigator, we have succeeded in obtaining the IND approval from the CDE. For next step, our team will redouble our efforts to advance the clinical research," says Dr. Yue Yong, Chief Medical Officer of Laekna Therapeutics. "As immuno-oncology combination therapies have been approved for multiple types of early-stage cancers, patients' survival and quality of life have been significantly improved. But still, quite a few patients are refractory to immunotherapies. Through this clinical trial, we will work with Innovent to explore the potential of afuresertib, sintilimab, and chemotherapy in the treatment of patients with solid tumors who have been refractory to immunotherapies. The success of this study is expected to benefit more cancer patients resistant to immunotherapies."

Laekna Therapeutics Chairman and CEO Dr. Chris Lu commented, "A document recently released by the CDE, 'Guiding Principles for Clinical Research of Antitumor Pharmaceuticals Based on Clinical Value', specifically mentions that 'tumor resistance is a major challenge that cancer treatments and new medicines face during development'. These joint clinical trials conducted by Laekna Therapeutics and Innovent responds to the advice of those guiding principles, which state that 'attention should be given to the needs of patients with refractory conditions in order to find a new generation of breakthrough antitumor medicines to overcome the tumor resistance, or antitumor combination treatments that can overcome the refractory condition'. The team at Laekna Therapeutics will do everything we can to make rapid progress in advancing these clinical trials."

About Afuresertib
Afuresertib (LAE002) is a Class 1 new drug candidate in clinical development, for which Laekna Therapeutics has obtained the global exclusive licenses from Novartis. It is a potent next-generation small molecule pan-AKT kinase inhibitor.

In recent years, AKT (a serine/threonine-protein kinase) has emerged as an important mechanism in oncology, as it plays an important role in regulating various cell functions such as metabolism, survival, proliferation, tissue invasion, and chemotherapy resistance. PTEN deletion and AKT/PIK3CA alteration may lead to excessive activation of the AKT signaling pathways, which is one of the key drivers for cancer growth. The increased activation of the AKT signaling pathway is particularly common in recurrent ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and prostate cancer.

About Sintilimab
Sintilimab, marketed as TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) in China, is an innovative PD-1 inhibitor with global quality standards jointly developed by Innovent and Eli Lilly and Company. Sintilimab is an immunoglobulin G4 monoclonal antibody, which binds to PD-1 molecules on the surface of T-cells, blocks the PD-1 / PD-Ligand 1 (PD-L1) pathway, and reactivates T-cells to kill cancer cells. Innovent is currently conducting more than 20 clinical studies of sintilimab worldwide, to evaluate its safety and efficacy in a wide variety of cancer indications, including more than 10 registrational or pivotal clinical trials.

In China, sintilimab has been approved and included in the National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) for four indications, including:

  • The treatment of relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin's lymphoma after two lines or later of systemic chemotherapy;

  • In combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer;

  • In combination with gemcitabine and platinum chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer;

  • In combination with bevacizumab biosimilar for the first-line treatment of unresectable or advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

  • Additionally, sintilimab currently has three regulatory submissions accepted for review in NMPA, including:

  • In combination with cisplatin plus paclitaxel or cisplatin plus 5-fluorouracil for the first-line treatment of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma;

  • In combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma;

  • In combination with bevacizumab biosimilar and chemotherapy for EGFR-mutated non-squamous NSCLC following EGFR-TKI treatment.

  • Additionally, two clinical studies of sintilimab have met their primary endpoints:

  • Phase 2 study as second-line treatment of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma;

  • Phase 3 study as second-line treatment for squamous NSCLC with disease progression following platinum-based chemotherapy.

In May 2021, the U.S. FDA accepted for review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for sintilimab in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laekna-therapeutics-and-innovent-biologics-obtain-ind-approval-for-combination-therapy-in-patients-with-specific-types-of-solid-tumors-who-have-been-refractory-to-treatment-with-pd-1pd-l1-inhibitors-301456727.html

SOURCE Laekna Therapeutics

Recommended Stories

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Will Make Billions in 2022

    Last year we saw Emergency Use Authorizations for multiple COVID vaccines and treatments across the healthcare space. Pharmaceutical companies are set to make billions of dollars in 2022. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), the $310 billion mega cap, is expected to bring in not $1 billion or $10 billion but over $50 billion in sales for its COVID vaccine and antiviral pill.

  • Oppenheimer Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 70% Upside (Or More)

    The holidays are behind us, the New Year is getting into full swing, and that means it’s time to figure out, if we can, just where we’re headed in 2022. Last year saw strong gains in the stock markets; the S&P 500 grew 29%, far above the 7% to 8% annual average. The big question for investors is, will the markets keep up this blistering pace? The general consensus is, it won’t – although that doesn’t mean we’re in for a bad year. John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist with Oppenheimer, note

  • Surefire Ways to Catch Omicron, Warn Experts

    The U.S. continues to set records for new daily COVID-19 cases, as the super-contagious Omicron variant surges nationwide. "The margin of error with Omicron is much lower than with previous variants. Virtually every activity is riskier," warned Dr. Leana Wen in her Washington Post newsletter on Thursday. "In addition, in just about every setting, there is a much greater chance of encountering someone infected with the coronavirus." That's why it's important to be especially careful—in addition t

  • ‘Dude, just tell the truth’: Mike Pompeo lost 90 lbs, but not the way he said he did

    Fitness pros don’t believe the former secretary of state did it with turkey bacon and half-hour home workouts. | Editorial

  • Lab Notes: NRx seeks patent for Covid-19 therapy; Baudax Bio raises $4.2M

    Philadelphia-area life sciences news this week includes updates on a company seeking a patent for its Covid-19 therapy, a private stock sale, and a Temple University spinout publishing its study findings on a potential treatment for NASH.

  • Omicron: Natural immunity idea ‘not really panning out,’ doctor explains

    “This idea of natural immunity is not really panning out with this virus,” Dr. Hilary Fairbrother, an emergency medicine physician based in New York City, explained on Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Intensive care doctor tells Sajid Javid: this is why I’m refusing the Covid vaccine

    A hospital consultant has told the Health Secretary he refused to be vaccinated because he has immunity from being "antibody" positive after exposure to the virus.

  • If You Notice Pain Here, It May Be an Omicron Symptom, Doctors Warn

    In less than two months, Omicron has taken over the world, with global coronavirus cases topping 300 million. The new variant is now estimated to account for more than 95 percent of new cases in the U.S. alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As Omicron surges throughout the country, it's easy to worry you've come down with a case—but you need to be aware of all the variant's distinctive symptoms. While cough and shortness of breath were once telltale signs of

  • If you have these symptoms, you might be infected with omicron, Beaufort Co. doctor says

    As the super contagious variant sweeps across the Lowcountry, what symptoms should residents be monitoring?

  • COVID Reinfection: What To Know About Your Odds Of Getting Sick Again

    Can you get omicron if you've already had delta? How long does immunity last once you recover? Here's the latest.

  • I Have Omicron and This is What it Feels Like

    We entered 2022 while watching Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19, drop into the country with the inevitability of the New Year's ball in Times Square. Coronavirus infects over 300,000 Americans every day — setting the record in the short but violent pandemic history. Between running countless COVID tests for himself and his family, your Eat This, Not That! Health writer chatted with a New York City health worker who fought COVID from both sides— first while saving lives on the RiCU respirator

  • 23andMe doses patient in 1st clinical trial of its own cancer-fighting drug

    The company, which went public in a merger with billionaire Richard Branson's "blank check" company last year, is aiming its cancer immunotherapy drug at solid tumors.

  • Africa's struggle to get COVID vaccine doses: 'We feel forgotten'

    A series of mishaps, and the trajectory of the pandemic in various parts of the world, impacted what could have been equitable global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. A look at what happened.

  • FDA shortens timing of Moderna booster to 5 months

    U.S. regulators on Friday shortened the time that people who received Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine have to wait for a booster — to five months rather than six. The two-dose Moderna vaccine is open to Americans 18 and older. The Food and Drug Administration's decision Friday means Moderna recipients are eligible for a booster after at least five months have passed since their last shot.

  • Omicron Symptoms Patients Complain About Most

    For many of us, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 made 2021 end on a bum note, disrupting holiday plans, snarling travel and making hundreds of thousands of Americans who contracted the virus feel just plain miserable. Thankfully, experts say that Omicron is, by and large, causing relatively mild symptoms if you're vaccinated. But it's crucial to know what the common symptoms are so you can take steps to limit the spread of the disease. Read on to find out more about the Omicron symptoms patients

  • Omicron is exceptionally contagious. Here's what to do if you test positive

    Omicron is good at evading vaccines, so even if you've been vaccinated and boosted, you may still test positive.

  • Sanofi Forms Potential $5.2 Billion AI Deal With Exscientia

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanofi formed a deal to develop 15 experimental oncology and immunology drugs with Exscientia Plc with possible total payouts of as much as $5.2 billion, allying with a company that uses artificial intelligence to make new medicines.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseU.S. Is Open as Canada Shuts Down. The Difference? Their Health Care SystemsCiti Confronts Vaccine Holdouts in No Jab, No Job MandateGhislaine Maxwell Juror Who

  • U.S. administers over 518 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

    Those figures are up from the 516.6 million vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. Over 74.6 million people received a booster dose since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • Omicron: 'There is some very, very good news,' Northwell Health CEO says

    While the number of hospitalizations have ticked up, one hospital CEO explained how there is still some good news on the horizon.

  • U.S. COVID hospitalizations approach record high, but new data could provide a silver lining

    U.S. COVID hospitalizations approach record high, but new data could provide a silver lining