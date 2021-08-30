Lafayette, La. Gains First Outpatient Cardiovascular Center

Arise Vascular opens Cardiovascular Surgery Center to bring high-quality, high-value, outpatient cardiovascular procedures to the area.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lafayette, Louisiana is getting its first outpatient cardiovascular surgery center, bringing a new level of convenience, cost savings and state-of-the art care to the area.

Jared Leger

That's because Austin, Texas-based Arise Vascular has opened the Cardiovascular Surgery Center in conjunction with leading cardiovascular physicians in the Lafayette, LA area.

The facility is the first Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) in the area to exclusively perform cardiovascular procedures. When such treatments are performed in an outpatient environment, most patients are discharged in just a few hours - enabling them to recover in the comfort of their own home. Such centers also have both lower infection rates and often cost patients significantly less when compared to a hospital setting.

The 10,800-square-foot Cardiovascular Surgery Center is located within the Oil Center area of Lafayette, at 901 Wilson Street. The brand-new surgery center is licensed by the State of Louisiana, Medicare-certified and accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC).

The center was designed by the renowned healthcare architect firm BSA Life Structures. It contains two cardiac catheterization procedures room, or cath labs, and features the latest state-of-the art equipment. The Cardiovascular Surgery Center specializes exclusively in cardiovascular procedures, bringing an entire team of highly focused experts to each patient encounter.

"The opening of the Cardiovascular Surgery Center in Lafayette demonstrates Arise Vascular's steadfast commitment to provide high-quality and low-cost patient-centered cardiovascular care. By allowing our physicians to be leaders in our facilities, they are involved in every step of the process. Our physicians get to decide on the center's design, operations, scheduling, hours of operation, equipment and even staff selection. This means greater success for physicians and patients.," said Jared Leger, CEO of Arise Vascular.

Story continues

Arise Vascular currently owns and operates outpatient cardiovascular facilities in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, with plans to expand into other states.

About Arise Vascular

Arise Vascular empowers physicians to gain more control over their practice and care of patients. With more than 50 years' experience working in the outpatient sector, its executive team works directly with physicians to develop and manage independent Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) and Office-Based Labs (OBLs) focused on catheterization. Since 2008, Arise Vascular' s team has opened five ambulatory surgery centers and seven office-based catheterization labs - all of which are physician-owned. For more information, visit: www.arisevascular.com.

Arise Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arise Vascular)

Cardiovascular Surgery Center logo

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lafayette-la-gains-first-outpatient-cardiovascular-center-301365422.html

SOURCE Arise Vascular