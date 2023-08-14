Lafayette, Louisiana businesses named top large employers by Forbes

Several companies with large footprints in Lafayette made Forbes’ list of the Best Large Employers for 2023, including two groups based in Louisiana.

Forbes partnered with Statista to survey about 45,000 workers at employers with at least 5,000 employees. The respondents were asked to rate their employers on a scale from 0-10 on how likely they would be to recommend their employers to a friend. The list included 500 total companies.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, a Baton Rouge-based fast food chain with four locations in Lafayette Parish and more than 500 locations nationwide, was the top Louisiana-based company on Forbes’ list, ranking 261st overall. It was the third-ranked restaurant on the list, behind only In-N-Out Burger and Chick-fil-A.

Raising Cane’s has about 50,000 employees nationwide, according to the list.

Louisiana’s state government also was included in the ranking as one of 16 state governments that made the top 500. The State of Louisiana ranked 335th overall and 26th in the government services category. The state has about 307,000 employees.

Several other companies with a significant presence in Lafayette also made the list. Keller Williams, the Texas-based real estate company, ranked 96th overall and was second for business services and supplies. UnitedHealth Group, the Minnesota-based healthcare company that acquired Lafayette-based home health company LHC Group, ranked 195th overall and 11th for the insurance category.

Online retail giant Amazon, which has a facility in Lafayette Parish and several others across the state, ranked 375th overall and 28th for retail and wholesale employers. L3Harris Technologies, a technology company with a presence in Lafayette, ranked 378th overall and 12th for aerospace and defense.

Both of the companies that acquired the Lafayette-based IBERIABANK in the past few years were included in the list. First Horizon, the Tennessee-based bank that bought IBERIABANK in 2020, was the 381st-ranked company overall and was 30th for banking and financial services.

TD Bank Group announced in 2022 that it would be buying First Horizon to create one of the largest banks in the U.S. TD Bank ranked 183rd overall and 16th for banking and financial services.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Forbes Best Large Employers 2023 includes Lafayette, Louisiana companies