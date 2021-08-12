U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

Lafayette Square Hires Britt Stackhouse as Managing Director of Credit Origination in the Gulf Coast Region

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lafayette Square, an impact investment platform, announced today that Britt Stackhouse has been appointed managing director, concentrating on origination and business development for Lafayette Square's credit strategy along the Gulf Coast. In this role, Stackhouse will help Lafayette Square source opportunities to provide capital to local businesses within Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

Lafayette Square Holding Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lafayette Square Holding Company)
Lafayette Square Holding Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lafayette Square Holding Company)

"Britt's twenty years of credit, banking, and wealth management experience makes him well suited to help expand our origination network – especially as he comes from a family-owned business himself," said Damien Dwin, founder & CEO of Lafayette Square. "His passion for supporting local companies that drive long-term, positive impact for their employees and communities aligns with the mission of our firm."

Prior to joining Lafayette, Stackhouse served as managing director for Lampert Debt Advisors, a debt structuring, placement, and strategic advisory firm working with privately held middle market companies located along the Gulf Coast and across the Southeastern United States. Over the years, he has advised hundreds of clients and companies facing decisions involving transitional capital as a key driver of business and economic growth, holding positions at financial institutions including CapitalSource (now PacWest Bank), Nations Equipment Finance (now SLR Capital Partners), and SunTrust Bank (now Truist) in Atlanta, GA.

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to work with Damien and the growing Lafayette Square team," added Stackhouse. "I know firsthand the role that middle-market, independent businesses play within a community and I am excited to help local business owners source new capital and financial resources."

Originally from Pensacola, Florida, Stackhouse grew up assisting with the management of his family's third generation ice manufacturing business, People's Crystal Ice Company, until it was sold to the largest distributor of packaged ice products in the U.S. He holds a BA in Economics from the University of Georgia, in Athens, GA.

About Lafayette Square
Lafayette Square is an impact investment platform working locally to create an inclusive American economy. Our mission is to be the leading provider of impact-driven capital. We believe deploying capital and curating services will create economic opportunity for all.

As we make investments, we work with a mission-aligned network to provide impactful services that improve the wellbeing of underserved people and communities. For more information about Lafayette Square, please visit www.lafayettesquare.com.

Media Contact:
Shree Dhond/ Doug Allen
Dukas Linden Public Relations
646-722-6531
lafayettesquare@dlpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lafayette-square-hires-britt-stackhouse-as-managing-director-of-credit-origination-in-the-gulf-coast-region-301354109.html

SOURCE Lafayette Square Holding Company

