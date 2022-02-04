U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

JOBS:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

LAG3 Inhibitors Cancer Immunotherapy Opportunity Clinical Research Insight

KuicK Research
·4 min read

The Development of LAG3 Inhibitors To Give New Paradigm Shift to Cancer Immunotherapy Market says KuicK Research

Delhi, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global LAG 3 Inhibitor Clinical Trials & Market Opportunity Insight 2028 Report Highlights:

  • Global LAG 3 Inhibitors Market Dynamics

  • Clinical Approaches to Target LAG 3 Inhibitors

  • Number of LAG 3 Inhibitors Drug In Trials

  • LAG 3 Inhibitors Approved Patent Insight

  • LAG 3 Inhibitors Trials By Phase, Company, Country, Indication

  • Company Agreement/Partnership/Deals For Ongoing Trials

  • LAG-3 Targeted Approach in Cancer Therapy

  • Therapeutic Approaches for Novel LAG-3 Targeted Therapy

  • Global LAG 3 Inhibitor Market Future Outlook

Download Report:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-lag3-lag-3-inhibitors-clinical-trials-inhibitor-research-market-cd233-immunotherapy

Lymphocyte activation gene 3 (LAG-3) is an inhibitory immune checkpoint which is present on CD4+ or CD8+ T cells and Tregs and functions to control T cell response, activation, and growth. LAG-3 is perhaps the third most advanced immune checkpoint, behind PD-1 and CTLA-4. Scientists have shown that the expression of LAG-3 on T-cell is generally assumed to be marker for aggressive progression in wide range of cancers including melanoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, gastric cancer, and others. Therefore, LAG-3 has emerged out to be potential therapeutic target for cancer management. Since its identification, researchers have done considerable efforts for the development of LAG-3 inhibitors for the management of cancer.

Relatlimab developed by Bristol Myers Squibb represents one of the most promising LAG-3 antibodies in late stage of clinical development. In September, 2021 US FDA has granted priority review for its Biologics License Application for the fixed-dose combination of the checkpoint inhibitors relatlimab and nivolumab to treat patients 12 and older who weigh at least 40 kg with unresectable or metastatic melanoma. The recent data from the study showed that the combination significantly improve the progression free survival compared to nivolumab monotherapy in advanced melanoma. It is expected that the drug will gain approval by first quarter of 2022, which will drive the market during the forthcoming years. The other LAG-3 inhibitors in clinical development include LAG525, MGD013, Eftilagimod Alpha, MK4280, and others.

The regulatory authorities have also encouraged the development of antibody drug conjugates by rapidly providing orphan drug designations, fast track designation, IND approval, and others. For instance in 2021, ABL received Investigational New Drug (IND) application for ABL501 has been approved by South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS). In 2020, EpiMab Biotherapeutics announced that it has received “study may proceed” letter from the US FDA on an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the Company’s second therapeutic development candidate, EMB-02. EMB-02 is bispecific antibody which simultaneously targets two checkpoint proteins, PD-1 and LAG-3.

The market for LAG-3 inhibitor is moderately competitive and consists of few key players which are actively indulged in research and development activity. The major players in the market are Novartis, Bristol Meyer Squibb, Regenron, Boehringer Ingelheim, I-Mab Biopharma, and others. Further, some companies have also entered into collaboration or partnerships to maintain their presence in the market. For instance, BeiGene and Nanjing Leads Biolabs have entered into license and collaboration agreement granting BeiGene worldwide research, development and manufacturing rights and exclusive commercialization rights outside of China to LBL-007, a novel investigational antibody targeting the LAG-3 pathway. . LBL-007 has obtained IND clearance in both the U.S. and China, as well as completed a Phase 1a clinical trial, and is currently in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in China.

The LAG-3 inhibitor market is expected to exhibit significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to growth in demand for ideal therapeutics for treatment of cancer, favorable reimbursement policies provided by manufacturers and insurance providers in some countries, and surge in prevalence of cancer across the globe. The key factors driving growth of LAG-3 inhibitor market growth are attributed to increase in incidences of different forms of cancer, surge in awareness of checkpoint inhibitors for treatment of cancer, higher number of research and development studies, and surge in adoption of immune checkpoint inhibitor drugs. In addition, growth in geriatric population and technological advancements in screening and diagnosis of cancer further drives the market growth.

As per our report findings, the global LAG-3 inhibitor market is expected to surpass US$ 2 Billion by 2028. The report helps to cultivate a detailed comprehension of the historical, current and forecasted market trends by analyzing the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand for better technology.

CONTACT: Contact: Neeraj Chawla Research Head Kuick Research neeraj@kuickresearch.com +919810410366


