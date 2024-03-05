Lagarde faces backlash over ECB’s ‘one-sided’ climate change views

ECB staff remain overwhelmingly dissatisfied with Ms Lagarde's performance as president - Frederick Florin/AFP

Christine Lagarde is facing growing backlash from staff at the European Central Bank (ECB) over its “one-sided” views on climate change policies.

In a letter seen by The Telegraph, the ECB’s staff committee complained that remarks by a board member on the need to “reprogramme” employees failing to embrace the bank’s climate policies had an “undeniable authoritarian note”.

Frank Elderson, a member of the ECB’s executive board, said at an internal staff seminar in February: “Why would we want to hire people, whom we have to reprogramme because they came from the best universities, but they still don’t know how to spell the word ‘climate’.”

The comments have added to growing tensions between the ECB’s leadership and disgruntled staff, who are overwhelmingly dissatisfied with Ms Lagarde’s performance as president.

The staff committee said that “many colleagues were shocked by the choice of words and the viewpoints of Mr Elderson”.

The letter said: “The idea of ‘reprogramming’ people is very much in contradiction to diversity and inclusion, specifically diversity of thoughts, and concerning beyond those aspects. It has an undeniable authoritarian note and is in direct contradiction to the democratic values the ECB and the European Union stand for.”

The committee sent the letter to the senior leadership last week, which then circulated it to all employees on Monday. Within two hours some 1,600 staff had already read it, sources say.

It follows polling by the ECB’s trade union in late January in which staff described Ms Lagarde as “autocratic” and “woke”, with a majority describing her performance as “very poor” or “poor”.

An ECB insider told The Telegraph: “She makes one mistake after the next. She spent most of her time talking about things which have nothing to do with monetary policy, when inflation was at 10pc. [Staff members] see a lot of hypocrisy. Diversity? Yes, but we’re going to reprogramme you. Climate change? Oh yes, but then she travels all around the world for things that have nothing to do with monetary policy.”

Under Ms Lagarde, inflation in the eurozone rose to a record high of 10.7pc in October 2022, prompting the central bank to lift interest rates to their highest since the launch of the euro.

While most of the ECB’s staff support its climate change objectives, a sizable minority of one in three oppose them.

In the letter, the staff committee urged the executive board to reflect on its leadership style “and to acknowledge that people in democratic societies shall not be ‘reprogrammed’ but convinced by reasoning and facts and leading by example”.

It added: “Diversity of thoughts should strive within the ECB, instead of having one-sided views unilaterally imposed from the top to the bottom.”

The ECB defended Mr Elderson saying he is “a staunch supporter of all forms of diversity including diversity of thought”.

His message “that climate science should be considered in the ECB’s work directly reflects the ECB strategy”, the central bank said.

It added: “It also echoes his view, supported by his colleagues on the Executive Board, that all factors affecting the ECB’s mandated tasks should be properly understood.”

Last week, the European Parliament asked the ECB to investigate Mr Elderson’s comments and address any concerns of ideological bias.

An ECB spokesman said at the time the survey was flawed, suggesting it covered areas not solely the responsibility of Ms Lagarde.

