Lagarde rated ‘poor’ by own staff at European Central Bank

Christine Lagarde has been accused of misusing the European Central Bank to boost her own political agenda in a backlash by the organisation’s staff.

The president of the bank, who has just returned from meeting the global business and political elite at the World Economic Forum in Davos, was given a damning review by more than half the respondents to a trade union survey seen by Politico.

Her performance during the first half of her eight-year term was rated as “very poor” or “poor” by 50.6pc of those replying to the survey, which was filled in by more than 1,100 of the ECB’s roughly 4,500 staff. Many comments suggested there was widespread unhappiness about her wading too deeply into politics and using the ECB to boost her personal agenda, Politico reported.

It comes as businesses and households in the eurozone struggle under record interest rates, with the ECB expected to maintain its key deposit rate at 4pc when it meets on Thursday.

Ms Lagarde performed notably worse than her predecessors in the role, with Mario Draghi, the former Italian prime minister, rated “poor” or “very poor” by fewer than one in 10 staff in the survey, carried out by Ipso.

He was ranked “good,” “very good” or “outstanding” by 75.5pc of staff. One worker wrote: “Mario Draghi was there for the ECB while the ECB seems to be there for Christine Lagarde.”

An ECB spokesman said the survey was flawed, suggesting it covered areas not solely the responsibility of Ms Lagarde and could be filled in multiple times by the same person.

He said: “The President and the board are fully focused on their mandate and have implemented policies to respond to unprecedented events in recent years such as the pandemic and wars.”

More than half of survey participants also said they were concerned that the ECB will not be able to return inflation quickly to its 2pc target.

The consumer prices index across the eurozone rose to 2.9pc in December.

Ms Lagarde said last week that rates had likely reached their peak but that it was too soon to “shout victory” on inflation, pointing to economic uncertainties and the possible impact of rising wages on price pressures.

She also pushed back against market bets of rate cuts as early as April, joining other ECB officials in signalling that borrowing costs would “likely” only start coming down in the summer - and if the latest economic data supported such a move.

