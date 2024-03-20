Lagarde Says ECB Can’t Commit to Cuts Beyond Likely June Move

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank can’t commit to further reductions in borrowing costs after a likely first move in June, according to President Christine Lagarde.

In a speech Wednesday, Lagarde reiterated that “when it comes to the data that is relevant for our policy decisions, we will know a bit more by April and a lot more by June.” Beyond that, the monetary-policy path is unclear.

“Our decisions will have to remain data dependent and meeting-by-meeting, responding to new information as it comes in,” she told a conference in Frankfurt. “This implies that, even after the first rate cut, we cannot pre-commit to a particular rate path.”

With the timing of the first reduction increasingly clear, the debate is shifting to how quickly the ECB will unwind its historic campaign of rate hikes and where borrowing costs will ultimately end up.

Some officials, like Greece’s Yannis Stournaras, have raised the possibility of a series of moves this year — in line with investor expectations. Others have remained more vague. ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said Tuesday that the ECB will have to adjust policy “based on the data we see.”

Lagarde said that figures over the coming months on wages, productivity and corporate profit margins will determine when rates can be lowered.

“If these data reveal a sufficient degree of alignment between the path of underlying inflation and our projections, and assuming transmission remains strong, we will be able to move into the dialing back phase of our policy cycle and make policy less restrictive,” she said.

Executive Board members Philip Lane and Isabel Schnabel, as well as Spanish central bank chief Pablo Hernandez de Cos, will address the same event in Frankfurt later Wednesday.

