Lagarde Says ECB Is Winning Battle, Must Complete Job

(Bloomberg) -- Christine Lagarde said she must complete her job as European Central Bank president, with the fight against inflation still not quite complete.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“When you start a job and you’ve made progress and you are near the point of winning the battle, you see it through to the end,” Lagarde told France 2 on Thursday in a TV interview.

The remarks are a response to a report by AFP that Lagarde could be asked to become foreign minister in the cabinet of new French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

She’s headed the ECB since 2019, most recently overseeing an unprecedented increase in interest rates that’s brought inflation back to with sight of the 2% target after it surged beyond 10% in 2022.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.