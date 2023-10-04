Lagarde Sticks With ECB’s ‘Sufficiently Restrictive’ Rate Stance

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reiterated that borrowing costs will remain elevated for some time to contain inflation.

Future ECB decisions “will ensure that the interest rates will be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary,” Lagarde said Wednesday at a conference in Frankfurt.

