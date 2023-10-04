Lagarde Sticks With ECB’s ‘Sufficiently Restrictive’ Rate Stance
(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reiterated that borrowing costs will remain elevated for some time to contain inflation.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Kevin McCarthy Ousted as US House Speaker by Republican Dissidents
Wall Street Fear Gauge Ratchets Up After Jobs Data: Markets Wrap
Airbnb Is Fundamentally Broken, Its CEO Says. He Plans to Fix It.
Future ECB decisions “will ensure that the interest rates will be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary,” Lagarde said Wednesday at a conference in Frankfurt.
Click here for full remarks
Read more: Lagarde Says ECB Rates to Stay Restrictive as Long as Needed
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
With Banks Offering 5% Returns, Financial Advisers Fight Irrelevance
Hacking the Help Desk: How Attackers Talk Their Way Into Company Networks
European Real Estate Faces New Pressure as Property Funds Wobble
Tech IPOs Could Burn Firms Who Bought Into Hot Startups Too Late
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.