U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,267.00
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,236.00
    +35.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,707.25
    -7.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,742.50
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.12
    -1.11 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.80
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.28
    -0.09 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0512
    +0.0043 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.8020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.96
    +0.18 (+0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2135
    +0.0059 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1180
    +0.0600 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,572.15
    +4.07 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    587.73
    -2.25 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.81
    +18.65 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,526.88
    -711.06 (-2.28%)
     

Lagarde Sticks With ECB’s ‘Sufficiently Restrictive’ Rate Stance

Alexander Weber

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reiterated that borrowing costs will remain elevated for some time to contain inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Future ECB decisions “will ensure that the interest rates will be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary,” Lagarde said Wednesday at a conference in Frankfurt.

  • Click here for full remarks

  • Read more: Lagarde Says ECB Rates to Stay Restrictive as Long as Needed

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.