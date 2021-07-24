U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,411.79
    +44.31 (+1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,061.55
    +238.20 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,836.99
    +152.39 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.65
    +10.17 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.17
    +0.26 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.10
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.14 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1770
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2860
    +0.0210 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3754
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5100
    +0.3950 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,272.73
    +2,089.05 (+6.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    786.33
    -7.40 (-0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.58
    +59.28 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,548.00
    +159.80 (+0.58%)
     

Lagardere denies wrongdoing after Le Monde reports ongoing investigation

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French media group Lagardere is seen during the groups annual general meeting in Paris
PARIS (Reuters) - French media giant Lagardere denied any wrongdoing after daily newspaper Le Monde reported on Friday a judicial investigation into the company was underway to look into potential infractions including false accounting and vote buying.

Le Monde said a judicial investigation had been launched in April, leading to the appointment of a judge on the matter.

"The company acts within the law and will vigorously defend itself against any contrary allegation," Lagardere said in a short statement on Saturday.

Lagardere has been at odds recently with several shareholders including hedge fund Amber Capital which earlier this year filed a complaint. The dispute has been resolved since.

It is transforming itself into a joint-stock company, unravelling an arcane structure that had caused strife with shareholders.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Recommended Stories

  • China regulator bars Tencent from exclusive rights in online music

    China's market regulator on Saturday said it would bar Tencent Holdings Ltd from exclusive music copyright agreements and fined the company for unfair market practices in the online music market after its acquisition of China Music Corporation. Tencent and Tencent Music Entertainment Group, the unit created from the acquisition, said they would abide by the decision and comply with all regulatory requirements. The State Administration Of Market Regulation (SAMR) said it had investigated Tencent's activities in the online music broadcasting platform market in China, in which music copyright is the core asset, in a notice posted on its official website.

  • ‘Climate Chancellor’ Merkel Leaves Germans Flooded and Frustrated

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- Angela Merkel’s slow-motion departure from the German political stage took an ironic turn in April as the chancellor tripped over a climate law she herself had drawn up. In a shock decision, judges on the country’s highest court ruled that Merkel’s faltering attempts to rewire the energy system away from fossil fuels would saddle future generations with the burden of cutting emissions. Merkel—once hailed as a climate leader, now denounced as a straggler—was ordered to spee

  • World’s Food Supplies Get Slammed by Drought, Floods and Frost

    (Bloomberg) -- Extreme weather is slamming crops across the globe, bringing with it the threat of further food inflation at a time costs are already hovering near the highest in a decade and hunger is on the rise.Brazil’s worst frost in two decades brought a deadly blow to young coffee trees in the world’s biggest grower. Flooding in China’s key pork region inundated farms and raised the threat of animal disease. Scorching heat and drought crushed crops on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border. A

  • Investors Inundate Zap’s Mallers After El Salvador Bitcoin Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a few months ago, Jack Mallers was pretty much indistinguishable from the horde of baseball cap and hoodie-wearing young men touting Bitcoin. Now venture capitalists are clamoring to offer him money.The 27-year-old founder of a Bitcoin money-transfer startup Zap Solutions Inc. burst onto the mainstream in June when El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele embraced Bitcoin. Mallers, who was reduced to tears while on stage at a Miami conference when the announcement was made via vi

  • How To Get the Most Out of Your 401(k) Plan

    Your retirement security depends on your retirement accounts and the nest egg you build with them. Find out how to get the most out of your 401(k) plan.

  • Deutsche Bank Enabled ‘Massive’ U.S. Ponzi Scheme, Lawsuit Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG is accused of turning a blind eye to a years-long Ponzi scheme that involved fraudulent investments in Florida, expanding the growing list of legal and compliance headaches for Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing.Liquidators of two now-bankrupt Cayman Islands investment funds sued the bank in New York and Florida, claiming it “enabled theft on a massive scale” that led to hundreds of millions of dollars in losses, court records show. Deutsche Bank maintained

  • India court quashes Amazon, Walmart's Flipkart bid to stall antitrust probe

    An Indian court on Friday dismissed an appeal by Amazon.com Inc and Walmart's Flipkart that sought to stall an antitrust investigation into their business practices - a major setback for the companies. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) last year ordered a probe following allegations from brick-and-mortar retailers that the U.S. firms promote select sellers on their e-commerce platforms and use deep discounts to stifle competition. The investigation was on hold for several months after companies challenged it, denying wrongdoing and arguing that the CCI lacked evidence, but a court allowed it to continue in June.

  • Even Dershowitz Took a Pass on Trump’s Big Tech Suit

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyAlan Dershowitz has long been the go-to lawyer for prominent MAGA-world figures who are having trouble with the law—from legal advice to legal punditry. But when it comes to former President Donald Trump’s class-action lawsuit against the social media giants who booted him off their platforms, even Dershowitz is currently keeping his distance this time.And that’s not from a lack of trying from Trump’s legal team.Two people familiar with the mat

  • ‘Not nearly good enough’: State officials urge support of $26bn opioid settlement, but not everyone is convinced

    Agreement with big three drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson is second-largest cash settlement ever

  • Washington Post reporter files discrimination lawsuit against newspaper and former top editor

    A Washington Post reporter sued her paper, its former top editor, and other senior leaders over claims of discrimination for actions against her taken after she talked publicly about being a sexual assault survivor.

  • Mario Batali harassment probe settlement: $600K to accusers

    Celebrity chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general’s office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees. The money will be split among at least 20 former employees of B&B Hospitality and their Manhattan restaurants Babbo, Lupa and the now-closed Del Posto, all of which Batali co-owned with Joseph Bastianich until March 2019, Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday.

  • Firm fined £2.6m for claiming clothes prevent Covid

    Australian activewear company Lorna Jane is branded "exploitative" and "predatory" by a judge.

  • US regulators file charges against man accused of defrauding investors over crypto and Covid testing

    Aron Govil has agreed to pay a $1.2m settlement in the case

  • California Lawsuit Alleges Discrimination and Sexual Harassment at Activision Blizzard

    A California regulator alleged the videogame publishing giant has discriminated against female employees and that its workplace culture has led to harassment targeting women at the company.

  • Video game company Activision Blizzard sued over ‘frat boy culture’ allegations

    California’s DFEH files suit after investigation reveals discrimination against women The complaint says Activision Blizzard Inc, one of the largest American video game developers and distributors, ‘fostered a sexist culture’. Photograph: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock The video game company behind World of Warcraft and Candy Crush is being sued over allegations of its “frat boy culture” and treatment toward its female employees. California’s department of fair employment and housing

  • California makes change to pay unemployment benefits faster

    California has changed how it will pay unemployment benefits

  • Protein pinch: China's soybean imports to slow over rest of 2021 on curbed meal use

    China's soybean imports are set to slow sharply in late 2021 from a record first-half tally, confounding expectations for sustained growth from the top global buyer and denting market sentiment just as U.S. farmers look to sell their new crop. A collapse in hog sector profitability and a sharp rise in wheat feed use are crimping demand in China, where imports this year may now be less than 100 million tonnes, compared with a recent U.S. forecast of 102 million tonnes. As China accounts for 60% of global soybean imports, its diminished appetite - just as U.S. farmers pull in what is projected to be their third-largest harvest ever - stands to add further volatility to the critical crop, which rallied to nine-year highs this year.

  • China Telecom Set for 2021’s Biggest Share Sale After U.S. Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Half a year after being booted off the New York Stock Exchange, China Telecom Corp. has received regulatory approval for a primary share sale in Shanghai that is set to be the world’s biggest so far in 2021.The plan to raise 54.4 billion yuan ($8.4 billion) on the mainland comes as rising tensions with the U.S. drive Chinese companies back to their local equity markets. China Mobile Ltd., which the NYSE delisted at the same time, is also seeking to sell stock in Shanghai.It is alr

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Analysts Expect a Short-Squeeze

    Bitcoin sellers are expected to cover positions, which could lead to higher prices next week.

  • Car chip shortage to abate, smartphones could be next: industry execs

    The semiconductor shortage that has gripped the world could last well into 2022 and hit smartphone production next, foreshadowing deficient supply for a range of appliances and industrial equipment, industry executives and an economist said. The automotive sector has suffered the most this year but supply to the sector could improve relatively soon, with China taking up some production demand that Taiwan could not meet, ING Greater China chief economist Iris Pang told Reuters Global Markets Forum this week. Taiwanese semiconductor companies have boosted production in China as blackouts and ongoing COVID-19 social distancing measures disrupted factory output and port operations in Taiwan, she said.