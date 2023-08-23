Lagenda Properties Berhad (KLSE:LAGENDA) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.03

Lagenda Properties Berhad's (KLSE:LAGENDA) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.03 per share on 25th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.2%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Lagenda Properties Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, Lagenda Properties Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 54.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 23%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Lagenda Properties Berhad Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The annual payment during the last 2 years was MYR0.025 in 2021, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.065. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 61% per annum over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Lagenda Properties Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 18% a year over the past five years. Lagenda Properties Berhad definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Lagenda Properties Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Lagenda Properties Berhad might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Lagenda Properties Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Lagenda Properties Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

