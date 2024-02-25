Lagenda Properties Berhad's (KLSE:LAGENDA) largest shareholders are private companies with 60% ownership, individual investors own 27%

Key Insights

Lagenda Properties Berhad's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

52% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Lagenda Land Sdn Bhd)

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

Every investor in Lagenda Properties Berhad (KLSE:LAGENDA) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 60% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 27% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Lagenda Properties Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lagenda Properties Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Lagenda Properties Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Lagenda Properties Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Lagenda Properties Berhad. Lagenda Land Sdn Bhd is currently the largest shareholder, with 52% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 6.6% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 1.5% by the third-largest shareholder. Furthermore, CEO Jee-Ming Doh is the owner of 1.3% of the company's shares.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Lagenda Properties Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Lagenda Properties Berhad. As individuals, the insiders collectively own RM50m worth of the RM1.3b company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 27% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 60%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Lagenda Properties Berhad you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

