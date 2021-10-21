Laguna Health Drafts Clinical Strategy Leader Matthew Conboy as VP of Operations and Strategy

- New appointment is another indicator of Laguna's expansion as the company beefs up its executive team, builds upon its service offerings, and expands its network

- Conboy will oversee clinical and operations teams to drive Laguna's clinical strategy

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laguna Health , a digital-first home recovery platform, today announced that Matthew Conboy has joined as VP of Strategy and Operations. A seasoned health services and strategy leader, Conboy brings with him 15 years of experience from both hypergrowth healthcare startups and some of the world's largest health insurance leaders, including Ready, Bamboo Health (formally PatientPing) and CareAllies, a subsidiary of Cigna. At Laguna, Conboy will lead clinical strategy and operations, acting as the connective tissue between sales, clinical, and product teams.

Matthew Conboy - VP of Operations and Strategy, Laguna Health

Conboy's appointment is the latest in a series of major new executive hires for Laguna, including digital health visionaries and Fortune 100 benefits strategy leaders . The new additions represent one of the many first steps forward in operationalizing and expanding Laguna's efforts to marry technology and clinical services for the home recovery journey. As the company continues to scale, Conboy will be responsible for building Laguna's multi-disciplinary clinical team, expanding its operational capabilities and leading strategic initiatives.

"A patient can suffer from serious repercussions in a home care setting if not given the proper professional support and guidance. But the reality is, when they leave the hospital – the physician doesn't come home with them," said Conboy. "I've seen firsthand how digital tools can bridge the gap in healthcare, and I'm honored to join the Laguna team to help further drive the adoption of their digital-first recovery platform while scaling the team to support current and new customers."

Conboy joins Laguna Health from Ready , an on-demand, in-home and virtual health service, where he oversaw clinical services and operations. Prior to Ready, Conboy led state government strategy and partnerships for Bamboo Health , a healthcare technology solutions company formerly known as PatientPing. Before Bamboo Health, Conboy spent four years at Cigna, including their value-based care division CareAllies that provided in-home complex patient care, where he held multiple strategic positions to develop and lead execution of business unit level and product strategy. In the years leading up to Cigna, Conboy served across multiple roles at The Hartford and PwC , developing and implementing strategic roadmaps across healthcare and insurance industries.

"We've seen upward trajectory growth as we carry out our mission to transform the home recovery experience with a tech-enabled solution," said Yoni Shtein, CEO and Co-founder of Laguna Health. "Conboy has a track record and reputation as a transformative, forward-looking leader. His vast experience spearheading complex business and product growth operations makes him an excellent choice to deliver on our promise of reducing costly hospital readmissions and shortening recovery time."

About Laguna Health

Laguna is a digital-first home recovery platform that leverages digital care and multi-disciplinary clinicians to reduce costly readmissions and shorten recovery time. Laguna assures successful post-hospitalization recovery by combining data, digital care tools, and proven behavioral health interventions to radically reduce negative outcomes. From employers to health plans to providers, the entire healthcare ecosystem now has the ability to ensure every patient recovers with confidence. To learn more about Laguna, visit www.lagunahealth.com

