Laguna Treatment Hospital Hosts Free Overdose Training Session for the Community

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, Laguna Treatment Hospital is educating the community on how to save lives. In 2021, the country saw yet another record year of overdose deaths with more than 107,000 lives lost, a 15% increase from the number of overdose deaths in 2020, and California was not spared from those results. The primary driver of last year’s deaths was the synthetic opioid fentanyl, which accounted for more than 88% of all opioid overdose deaths and more than 66% of all total overdose deaths in the country. As a result, Laguna Treatment Hospital will host a free virtual training session accessible to any member of the community on how to administer the life-saving opioid overdose antidote Narcan®.



Laguna Treatment Hospital’s virtual training session will take place on August 30 at 7:00 p.m. EDT .

Participants will also have an opportunity for a Q&A with an addiction expert and will be eligible to receive a digital badge indicating that they have received overdose training from a leading treatment provider.

“Unfortunately, the tragic trend of record overdose deaths continues,” said Barbara Saak, CEO of Laguna Treatment Hospital. “Fentanyl is the leading cause of death in the country for those ages 18 - 45 and we’re now averaging one life lost every five minutes. Since no one is safe from the possibility of an overdose, the best course of action is to educate as many people as we can on naloxone administration. Knowing the process could be the difference between life and death.”

Fentanyl’s presence is frequently in the form of counterfeit pills and in nearly every case, the user is unaware. According to the NIDA, it is estimated that at least one-third of all counterfeit pills are laced with fentanyl. These counterfeit pills are created to mimic legitimately prescribed medication, like oxycodone, and are stamped with “M-30.” They are also manufactured to look like Xanax and Adderall, which have led to overdose deaths among younger demographics. Additionally, fentanyl in its powdered form is added to other substances such as cocaine, heroin, and particularly methamphetamine.

“Knowledge is prevention, and that’s the best way to address this problem,” said Saak. “In addition to providing this education, we also want to remind the community that Laguna Treatment Hospital is also a resource for those who need help.”

Laguna Treatment Hospital is located in Orange County, CA. The hospital treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, call 949-523-1877.

