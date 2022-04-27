U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,213.29
    +38.09 (+0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,559.98
    +319.80 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,580.21
    +89.47 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,893.24
    +2.76 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.88
    -0.82 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.40
    -18.70 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    -0.0092 (-0.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8070
    +0.0350 (+1.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2546
    -0.0028 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5020
    +1.2920 (+1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,986.11
    -23.57 (-0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.29
    +11.37 (+1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.25
    +53.06 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Laguna Treatment Hospital Names Veteran Healthcare Executive Barbara Saak as CEO

American Addiction Centers, Inc.
·2 min read

Barbara Saak

Laguna Treatment Hospital CEO Barbara Saak
Laguna Treatment Hospital CEO Barbara Saak

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laguna Treatment Hospital, one of a few chemical dependency recovery hospitals in California, has announced healthcare executive Barbara Saak as the facility’s CEO. Since July of 2021, Saak has served as Interim CEO, and during that short amount of time has been instrumental in enhancing the patient experience and establishing a robust clinical team. As a registered nurse with more than 30 years of nursing and clinical experience, in addition to her expertise in operational leadership and regulatory compliance, Saak is positioned to take clinical excellence to the next level by strengthening the high-quality care Laguna Treatment Hospital is known for providing.

Prior to joining American Addiction Centers, Saak held senior leadership positions at a number of esteemed entities, including the University of California at Irvine and Loma Linda University Health, Providence St. Joseph Health System and the multinational healthcare services system Tenet Healthcare. Having been certified in healthcare compliance and ethics, her responsibilities in these organizations included planning, implementing and monitoring regulatory compliance measures at the corporate, state and federal levels, managing operational privacy and information, ensuring rigorous quality of care standards were met.

“I’m eager to bring my expertise to the position of CEO,” said Saak. “At a time when record overdose deaths are being recorded and new, more dangerous substances are increasing in presence, the services provided by the clinical and medical staff at Laguna are now more important than ever. We are a lifeline to many people in our community and beyond, and our commitment to saving lives has never been stronger.”

In addition to treating drug and alcohol addiction, Laguna Treatment Hospital also specializes in caring for those with co-occurring mental health disorders - such as depression or anxiety - and patients who have other medical conditions that require medical supervision and/or management.

“I have the privilege to work alongside a skilled and compassionate team devoted to exceptional patient care, and I couldn’t have asked for a better group of people to work with as CEO,” said Saak. “I am proud of the team and I’m proud to be a part of this team, and together, we’re going to make Laguna Treatment Hospital the best it can be to give our patients the best possible outcomes.”

About Laguna Treatment Hospital
Laguna Treatment Hospital is located in Orange County, CA at 24552 Pacific Park Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656. The hospital treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, call 949-523-1877.

Contact:
Maz Rodriguez
Public Relations Manager
615-335-0893

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/934516cd-9d24-4104-b4cf-29524baeeb6a


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Moonshot Stocks With Upside of Up to 709%, According to Wall Street

    Since early January, Wall Street has given the investing community a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can move higher. In March, the benchmark S&P 500 registered its 39th official correction (i.e., a decline of at least 10%) since the beginning of 1950, while the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite briefly dipped into bear market territory.

  • Why Big Tech has struggled in the health-care space, according to Intel chair

    Biofourmis is health care's new virtual care unicorn, with a valuation of $1.3 billion and CVS Health coming on board as an investor, the company announced Tuesday.

  • Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

    A blocked nose, headache and sore throat are symptoms of both conditions

  • What an Unvaccinated Sergeant Who Nearly Died of COVID Wants You to Know

    CAMDEN, N.J. — No one thought Frank Talarico Jr. was going to live. Not his doctors, his nurses or his wife, a physician assistant who works part time at the Camden, New Jersey, hospital where he spent 49 days fighting to survive COVID-19. A 47-year-old police sergeant, he was not vaccinated against the coronavirus. Unconvinced of the vaccine’s merits, he figured he was young and fit enough to handle whatever illness the virus might cause. He was wrong. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from th

  • Health Canada Approves VRAYLAR® (cariprazine) for the Treatment of Bipolar l Disorder and Schizophrenia in Adults

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a global, research and development-based biopharmaceutical company announced today that Health Canada has approved VRAYLAR® (cariprazine) as monotherapy for the acute management of manic, mixed, and depressive episodes associated with bipolar l disorder in adults, as well as the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.1

  • Why Pfizer Stock Rose Today While the Market Tanked

    Over the past few years, popular pharmaceutical company Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has proven to be a resilient stock during market downturns. Pfizer and its partner, vaccine-focused biotech Valneva (NASDAQ: VALN), unveiled data from the phase 2 pediatric clinical trial of VLA15, their Lyme disease vaccine candidate. Pfizer and Valneva now plan to include pediatric recipients in the phase 3 trial they are devising for VLA15.

  • Axsome Therapeutics' Good Fortune Reverses As Its Migraine Drug Hits A Hurdle

    Axsome Therapeutics expects the Food and Drug Administration to reject its migraine treatment, leading AXSM stock to crumble on Monday.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • East Bay drug maker gets chance to make case for struggling kidney drug

    The company's stock closed more than 31% higher than Friday, but investors largely took a wait-and-see approach.

  • Here's the Worst News for Abbott Right Now (and Why Investors Shouldn't Worry)

    Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) investors have plenty to be happy about when they look at the company's recent earnings report. In fact, this recall is the reason Abbott lowered its annual revenue growth guidance to the mid-to-high single digits from the high single digits. This is the worst news to hit Abbott in the first quarter.

  • United States is 'out of the pandemic phase,' Fauci says

    The United States is finally "out of the pandemic phase," the country's top infectious disease expert said, as cases and hospitalizations are notably down and mask mandates are all but extinct. While there are still new infections spreading throughout the country - an average of 50,000 per day as of Tuesday - the country is far from the heights of the pandemic, when daily case counts surpassed 1 million. Restrictions, too, are easing as many Americans appear to be putting the pandemic behind the

  • Mask mandate ruling is about as 'incoherent as possible:' former Biden health adviser

    Dr. Zeke Emanuel, vice provost of global initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania and former adviser to then–President elect Joe Biden, called a repeal of a federal mask mandate "as incoherent as possible."

  • Johnson & Johnson Initiates Legal Action Against Entities Selling Fake HIV Medications

    Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has filed the latest lawsuit to combat illicit sales of drugs in the U.S., alleging that several drug distributors and pharmacies are selling counterfeit versions of its HIV drugs. J&J said in a suit that in some cases, bottles labeled as one drug were filled with pills of a different HIV medicine, writes Wall Street Journal. In at least one instance, a bottle purporting to be HIV medication contained antipsychotic pills, J&J said in court documents. Related: Gilead

  • QNRX: FDA Clearance To Move QRX003 Clinical Testing Forward; Positive Implications

    By M. Marin NASDAQ:QNRX READ THE FULL QNRX RESEARCH REPORT FDA Clearance - Moving QRX003 forward for potential treatment of NS Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) announced today that it has been granted FDA clearance to initiate clinical testing for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for QRX003. Quoin had submitted a pre-IND meeting request to the FDA regarding the proposed

  • Pfizer submits application for COVID booster dose in children ages 5-11

    Yahoo Finance Live reports on Pfizer submitting its application for children to receive a third COVID-19 vaccine dose.

  • Why Big Pharma's main argument about drug prices doesn't hold up, according to Rep. Katie Porter

    Big Pharma executives argue that prescription drug price hikes are necessary for R&D. Not everyone agrees with that rationalization, however.

  • OPSENS ANNOUNCES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL FOR ITS NEW TAVR GUIDEWIRE

    OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering innovative solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, today announced that it has received Health Canada approval for the SavvyWire™, its new guidewire for transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures, or TAVR.

  • Baptist Health System parent Tenet Healthcare confirms cyber incident

    Tenet Healthcare Corp. experienced last week what it characterized as a cybersecurity incident, officials with the Dallas-based parent of San Antonio’s Baptist Health System have confirmed. The publicly traded company has launched an investigation into the incident, which is currently ongoing. Tenet (NYSE: THC) said in a statement that the company “immediately suspended user access to impacted information technology applications, executed extensive cybersecurity protection protocols and quickly took steps to restrict further unauthorized activity.”

  • Clinic free to resume all abortion services with hearing set on new restrictive state law

    EMW Women's Surgical Center had to turn away more than 20 women, even after the judge's order temporarily blocking the new law went into effect.

  • 3 Small-Cap Medical Stocks With Big Momentum

    Rengenxbio (NASDAQ: RGNX), Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT), and Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) are all small-cap healthcare stocks with market caps below $3.5 billion. Regenexbio also receives royalty revenue from Novartis for Zolgesma.