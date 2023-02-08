U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,117.86
    -46.14 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,949.01
    -207.68 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,910.52
    -203.27 (-1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,942.60
    -30.01 (-1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.46
    +1.32 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.50
    +3.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.17 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0717
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6530
    -0.0210 (-0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2072
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4450
    +0.3730 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,962.39
    -241.44 (-1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.21
    -7.68 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,885.17
    +20.46 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

LAHONTAN GOLD ANNOUNCES $1.5 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS

·4 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Beacon Securities Limited ("Beacon" or the "Agent"), as sole agent in connection with a best efforts private placement of up to 13,640,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.11 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $1,500,400 (the "Offering"). Each Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Unit Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering at a price of $0.18 per Warrant Share.

The securities to be issued under the Offering will be offered by way of private placement in each of the Provinces of Canada and such other jurisdictions as may be determined by the Company, in each case, pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Company has granted Beacon an option, exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering, to sell up to an additional 9,090,000 Units (the "Additional Units") at a price per Additional Unit equal to the Issue Price.

The Offering is expected to close on or about February 28, 2023 (the "Closing Date"), and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities issued in connection with this Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing of the Offering in addition to any other restrictions under applicable law.

The Offering will be conducted pursuant to the terms of an agency agreement to be entered into between the Company and the Agent on or prior to the Closing Date. In connection with the Offering, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, the Agent will receive: (i) a 7.0% cash fee; and (ii) that number of compensation options equal to 7.0% of the aggregate number of Units sold under the Offering, each exercisable to acquire one common share at the Issue Price for 36 months following the Closing Date.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Lahontan Gold Corp.

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 19 km2 Santa Fe Mine, is a past producing gold and silver mine that utilized heap-leach processing (past production of 345,000 ounces of gold and 711,000 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995; Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1995). The Santa Fe Mine has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,112,000 oz Au Eq (grading 1.14 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 544,000 oz Au Eq (grading 1.00 g/t Au Eq), all pit constrained (please see Lahontan press release dated January 17, 2023). The Company plans to continue to aggressively explore the entire property during 2023 and begin the process of evaluating development scenarios to bring the Santa Fe Mine back into production. Quinten J. Browne, P.Geo., Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., is the Qualified Person for the Company and approved the technical content of this news release. For more information, please visit our website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement:

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

SOURCE Lahontan Gold Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/08/c6946.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lumen Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), a cloud connectivity and security solutions company, were plunging Wednesday after it reported its fourth-quarter results. The company actually beat Wall Street's consensus estimates for the quarter, but investors focused their attention on management's disappointing guidance. Lumen's non-GAAP earnings per share were down 15% from the year-ago quarter to $0.43, but that easily outpaced analysts' average estimate of $0.19 for the quarter.

  • Why Enphase Energy's Stock Popped Then Dropped Today

    Expectations for a slowdown in some of Enphase's business in the first quarter took the air out of the stock today.

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • Cathie Wood's Investment Firm has Bought These 3 Stocks at Least 7 Days In a Row

    Cathie Wood has made quite a name for herself as the top growth stock picker at Ark Invest in recent years. Wood has spent the last seven trading days buying metal 3D printing company Velo3D , the past eight sessions buying human tissue 3D printing company Organovo , and the past nine sessions buying clinical-stage oncology treatment company Repare Therapeutics . In 2022, Wood acquired 10.1 million new shares of Velo3D worth about $32 million, according to Stock Circle, bringing her ownership of outstanding stock to 5.8%.

  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Disney reports Q1 earnings beat

    Disney reported results for Q1 on Wednesday that included an earnings and revenue beat.

  • Why Teva Pharmaceutical Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) were sliding 5.4% lower as of 11:47 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The decline came after the drugmaker announced its 2022 full-year and fourth-quarter results. Teva reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.88 billion, down 5% year over year.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Roared 9% Higher This Morning

    What happened After selling off 11% on Tuesday, shares of artificial intelligence stock C3.ai (NYSE: AI) roared back this morning, gaining 8.9% through 10:30 a.m. ET. It wasn't anything that C3.ai said or did, however, that sparked this rally.

  • 15 dividend stocks whose 5% to 10% yields appear safe in 2023 and 2024 by this analysis

    V.F., an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat, raised its payout for at least 25 straight years before cutting. Here's how to select dividend stocks for safety.

  • Disney stock rises after streaming losses narrow in first quarter

    Disney reported quarterly results after the bell on Wednesday. Here's what to know.

  • Affirm to lay off 19% of staff, stock tanks after earnings

    Affirm Holdings Inc. shares were plunging 18% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the buy-now-pay-later company fell short with its results and outlook.

  • 2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks to Buy Now

    Overall, economic growth has slowed down over the past year or so, and many businesses are suffering as a result. In fact, some well-established businesses with clear paths to profitability are still growing at annualized rates of 50% or more -- and here are two that look especially promising. In the latest quarter, CrowdStrike's revenue grew 53% year over year despite the challenging economic climate, and while the company isn't consistently profitable yet on its bottom line, it is generating more free cash flow than ever before.

  • CVS stock rises on earnings beat, Oak Street Health deal

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for CVS.

  • Google Stock Tumbles Nearly 8% After Bard Ad Shows Inaccurate Answer, AI Race Heats Up

    Google stock tumbled early Wednesday after an ad for the company's new Bard service showed the AI chatbot offering an inaccurate answer.

  • Better AI Stock: C3.ai vs. Palantir Technologies

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) represent two different plays on the secular growth of the enterprise AI software market. C3 develops AI algorithms that can be integrated into an organization's existing software to automate tasks, improve employee safety, cut costs, and detect fraud. Palantir's platform accumulates large amounts of information from disparate sources to help organizations make better data-driven decisions.

  • Wall Street Analysts Think Energy Transfer LP (ET) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • 2 Stocks With Multi-Bagger Potential to Buy in 2023

    Stocks may be up and down right now, but the current market environment won't last forever. Here are two top growth stocks with the potential to generate multi-bagger portfolio returns in the years ahead that investors may want to consider scooping up right now. Upstart has facilitated more than $30 billion in loans since its inception, and now offers a range of products, including personal loans and auto loans.

  • Why Compass Minerals International Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE: CMP) had tumbled nearly 13% at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International got "off to a mixed start" in its fiscal year, according to comments by CEO Kevin Crutchfield in the earnings press release. While results improved in its salt division, weak demand in its plant nutrition segment and cost pressures hurt its financial results.

  • No wonder Powell didn’t commit to extra hikes. Here are five reasons the January jobs report may be too good to be true.

    Traders took heart that Fed Chair Jerome Powell, when he wasn’t being questioned by David Rubinstein on how he gets by on $190,000 per year, didn’t commit on Tuesday to having to be even more aggressive on interest rates given the huge 517,000 surge in nonfarm payrolls. Powell said rates would have to go even higher than the market currently expects “if we continue to get” strong labor market or higher inflation reports. Economists at Morgan Stanley point out that the January number reflects three factors it believes to be temporary: unusually warm weather, the resolution of California higher-education strikes and a very strong seasonal adjustment boost.

  • The Worst Mistake AMD Investors Can Make in 2023

    The chipmaker's guidance for the current quarter isn't great, but there's more to it than meets the eye.