U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.53 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.46
    +1.12 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.80
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    +0.15 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0692
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2038
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0390
    -0.0750 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,916.87
    +190.95 (+0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    564.81
    +24.48 (+4.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,018.69
    +14.33 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,531.94
    +18.81 (+0.07%)
     

Laid-off Googlers say they're frustrated about being treated as external candidates for internal roles even though they're still being paid

408
Grace Dean
·3 min read
Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during the keynote address of the Google I/O conference in Mountain View, Calif, May 2019.
Google told laid-off workers that they could apply for other jobs at the company.Jeff Chiu/AP Photo

  • Google told laid-off workers that they could apply for other roles at the company.

  • Most staff are being paid until March 31 but their access to internal systems has been cut off.

  • Affected workers said it's frustrating that they're being treated as external candidates.

Laid-off Google workers say they're frustrated about being treated as external candidates for jobs even though they're still on the payroll.

Google announced on January 20 that it was laying off 12,000 workers, or 6.4% of its workforce. Most US workers were told that they would immediately be blocked from work systems but would still be paid until March 31, seemingly to comply with the WARN Act that requires employers to give advance notice of mass layoffs.

Staff would be given severance packages from March 31 if they can't find another role internally, Google said.

"If you are unable to secure another position by March 31, 2023 your last day at Google will be March 31, 2023 ... which provides you with at least 60 days' pay and related benefits from the date of this notification," Google told many of its US staff when it notified them of their termination.

But laid-off workers told Insider that they are having to apply for roles as external candidates.

"It seems like we would have to apply as if we were not in the company while still technically employed by the company," a software engineer who'd been at Google for less than six months told Insider.

One affected employee who'd worked in Google's gTech division for about two years told Insider that the laid-off workers didn't have access to internal systems, including one known as Grow, which includes learning tools and internal hiring. Laid-off staff are not eligible for roles only posted for internal candidates, "so we have a much more limited pool of potential roles," she said.

A laid-off technical program manager told Insider in a message that if she'd had more notice about the layoffs, she could have applied for other roles within Google while she still had access to its internal hiring systems. She said she'd moved across the country when she started her job at Google less than a year ago.

Google's external candidates site has hundreds of job listings for roles including software engineers, technical program managers, and analysts. Google says many of the roles recruit on a rolling basis.

"We're basically being treated like outsiders who never worked at Google," Paul Baker, a laid-off video production manager, told Insider via email.

"I think it's a pretty clear signal that they aren't interested in helping us find new roles at Google and that we're on our own," Nicholas Whitaker, who worked in Google's people development team, told Insider.

"It is frustrating," the former gTech worker said. "We're still technically employed by Google for all intents and purposes, but we don't have any access to any of the internal systems aside from the offboarding site."

Applying as an external candidate is "not a fun process," she said. Google is known for its rigorous interview process and admits that most staff applied for other roles at the company before getting an interview. The technical program manager said that it took her about six months from applying to getting an offer.

Candidates are also restricted to three job applications per rolling 30-day window. "This limit gives our hard-working staffing team more time to focus on your application and helps you focus on the jobs that are the best match for your talents," Google says.

"Our chances are slim to none to get re-hired," Baker added.

Google did not respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Were you recently laid off by Google? Or do you still work there? Contact this reporter at gdean@insider.com.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age?

    It is completely understandable that you would want to retire after working for 30 years, especially when you have rental income, but I would caution you to take this decision very seriously and find a few backup plans. Usually, savers have to wait until they’re 59 ½ years old in order to take distributions from their retirement accounts, such as 401(k) plans and IRAs. Rental property is great, and having no mortgage over your head is a huge plus, but will it be enough to cover your everyday expenses and the unexpected for decades to come?

  • A slaughterhouse cleaning company paid a $1.5 million fine for illegally employing more than 100 children

    A food sanitation contractor illegally employed more than 100 children in hazardous jobs.

  • Can I Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I Went Through a Lawsuit Settlement Recently. How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes?

    Winning or settling your lawsuit can be exhilarating. After you've received the settlement money and paid attorney fees, most people assume that the rest is theirs to keep. However, some settlements are subject to taxes. And, unfortunately, many people don't … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Paying Taxes on a Lawsuit Settlement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Prices Rise on Optimism About China Demand

    Oil prices advanced on Monday on optimism that China’s economic reopening will stoke demand for energy. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 1% to $83.83 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, climbed 1% to $77.10 a barrel.

  • Popular Starbucks Coffee Drink Facing Major Recall

    Food recalls have hit several big companies in the past dozen or so years. Cargill Meat Solutions Corp. recalled 35 million pounds of ground turkey in 2011, Wright County and Hillandale Egg Farms recalled over a half-billion eggs back in 2010, and General Mills GIS recalled millions of pounds of flour in 2016. Food and drink product recalls are issued and monitored by the Food and Drug Administration and the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will investigate if a food product is suspected in causing a food poisoning outbreak.

  • How Delayed Retirement Credits Can Affect Early Retirement

    Delayed retirement credits, which lead to larger Social Security benefits in the future, can be a financial windfall for individuals who earn them. Delayed retirement benefits are a motivation to go as long as you can without tapping into your benefits. Consider working with a financial advisor as you weigh your choices on timing retirement.

  • Electricity grid delays sink plans for new fuel cell development centre

    One of Britain’s leading energy technology companies has been forced to shelve plans for a new development centre after being told it would take up to seven years to get connected to Britain’s power grid.

  • Amazon wants employees to return to the office in May

    Starting in May, Amazon will require employees to work out of the office at least three days per week.

  • Britain’s energy market is blatantly rigged

    Profits made by British Gas owner Centrica have sparked widespread political outrage.

  • Here Are Five Charts to Watch in Global Commodities This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG MarketsBiden Visits Kyiv in Surprise Wartime Trip as Air Sirens BlastThis week will mark a full year since Russia invaded Ukraine. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people, displaced millions of Ukrainians, crippled economies, destroyed infrastructure and upended

  • What CommerceHub is offering laid off workers

    CommerceHub is cutting hundreds of jobs just months after acquiring Morrisville-based ChannelAdvisor. Here's what the severance packages do, and don't. include.

  • Hong Kong begins public consultation on crypto licensing regime

    The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission is calling for public feedback on its new proposals to regulate the crypto industry set to take effect in June.

  • Recall: Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino drinks may contain glass; 300k bottles recalled

    More than 300,000 bottles of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla Chilled Coffee Drink were voluntarily recalled by PepsiCo for possible glass in the drinks.

  • Sugar high: Candy is getting a lot more expensive

    Increases in the costs of labor, manufacturing, shipping, warehousing and energy, along with disruptions to the supply chain, have taken a toll on prices.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2023: Is Wall Street Closed For Presidents' Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2023 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Investors have pushed stocks into the death zone, warns Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson

    What’s the best metaphor to describe the stock market, that has sent the S&P 500 up 16% from its October lows, and up 6% this year? Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson has turned to the Jon Krakauer best-seller “Into Thin Air,” which chronicles the death of 12 mountaineers trying to scale Mount Everest. The book delves into the death zone, which starts 3,000 feet from the mountain’s summit, an altitude where oxygen pressure isn’t sufficient to sustain life for an extended period.

  • The US government hit its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling — triggering fears of a nasty fallout for Americans. Here are the 3 harmful ways it could impact you

    Are you prepared for “extraordinary measures”?

  • Elon Musk Touts Tesla Cybertruck Technology

    What is certain for now is that the Cybertruck will begin to be produced this year. This truck/pickup, the first to be manufactured by Tesla, is set to become the cash cow of the carmaker which already manufactures the entry-level Model 3 sedan, the Model S luxury sedan, the Model Y SUV and the luxury Model X SUV as well as the Tesla semi. The commercial success of the vehicle seems to be guaranteed at least in the first months.

  • Don’t Forget These Tax Changes as You Prepare Your 2022 Returns

    Tax Day is about two months away, and there are some changes taxpayers need to be aware of—ranging from this year’s filing deadline to tax breaks that have expired or shrunk. The basic standard deduction amounts for 2022 are higher. Monday, April 17, is the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, D.C. That means most taxpayers have until Tuesday, April 18 to file their returns, whether or not they live in Washington, D.C.