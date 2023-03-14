U.S. markets close in 1 hour 4 minutes

A laid-off Meta worker says the company paid her to not work: They were 'hoarding us like Pokémon cards'

44
Grace Kay
·4 min read
Britney Levy said she didn't have much work to do at Meta.
Britney Levy said she didn't have much work to do at Meta.TikTok

  • An ex-Meta worker said she was part of a group that didn't have work to do when hired.

  • Britney Levy told Insider some people were frustrated and felt Meta was stalling their careers.

  • A spokesperson for Meta did not respond to a request for comment ahead of publication.

Britney Levy, a Meta worker who lost her job in the company's first round of layoffs, said recent comments that the social media giant paid employees to do "fake work" aren't exaggerated.

"I am one of those employees that was kind of hired into a really strange position where they immediately put me into a group of individuals that was not working," Levy said in a TikTok that was posted on Saturday. "You had to fight to find work."

In the video that has since garnered over 870,000 views, Levy said she felt Meta was hiring people so other companies couldn't have them.

@clearlythere #stitch with @roilysm #meta #metalayoffs #tech #techtok #techlayoffs #businessinsider #news #google #work #career #metaseverance #fyp #business ♬ original sound - Brit

 

"They were just kind of like hoarding us like Pokémon cards," she said in the video.

Insider's Jason Lalljee previously reported that Levy was part of Meta's year-long diversity program which helps workers from underrepresented backgrounds work in tech recruiting. Levy was laid off after working for the company for about seven months. She told Insider that she is able to speak on her work at the company because she didn't sign Meta's severance agreement.

A spokesperson for Meta did not respond to a request for comment ahead of publication.

On Tuesday, Mark Zuckerberg announced the company was laying off another 10,000 workers, after cutting 13% of its workforce late last year. In the past, the CEO has emphasized Meta's plans to make 2023 the "Year of Efficiency," which means slashing headcount. In February, Zuckerberg asked some managers to move to roles as individual contributors or quit, Bloomberg reported.

As a member of the Sourcer Development Program, Levy said she was able to talk to workers across the organization and found several employees were frustrated with the lack of work they were able to do at Meta, while other people grew more protective of their work as news of pending cuts spread.

"A lot of people felt they were being set up to be people who were laid off," Levy said. "People who were incredibly well qualified and had turned down amazing opportunities said they felt Meta was intentionally stalling their career. I mean they were telling people not to work on things, but at the same time there was a lot of work that needed to be done."

Levy said that she faced several roadblocks in her work, including struggling to get permission from higher-ups to contact potential job candidates. She said that, instead of sitting around, she took the opportunity to read up on the company's policies and reach out to other workers about their experience at the company.

"I could have taken a day off and no one would have known," Levy said. "I think there were probably people who were just checking in and then doing nothing."

While being paid to do little-to-no work might sound like a dream job to some, Levy said she feels there were very few people at Meta who were happy in that situation.

"This kind of experience gets me nowhere," she said. "I don't have metrics I can put on my resume. Right now, all I can say is that it was an educational opportunity."

On Monday, billionaire tech CEO Thomas Siebel said he believes companies like Meta and Google over-hired so much they didn't have enough work for employees. He is one of several tech executive to express concern that employees aren't doing enough work. Earlier this month, Keith Rabois, a member of the so-called PayPal Mafia, said Google and Meta hired thousands of staff who do "fake work' — a view that has gained some traction with several Silicon Valley investors and founders.

Do you work for Meta? Reach out to the reporter from a non-work device at gkay@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider

    Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Facebook parent Meta, has pointed to internal data analysis that suggests engineers who initially joined the company in an in-person capacity performed better than those who joined remotely from the get-go. The insights stem from a memo sent to employees earlier today, in which Zuckerberg revealed the company was cutting another 10,000 jobs. Aside from announcing the fresh round of layoffs, Zuckerberg delved into a number of ways the company was looking to improve efficiency, such as cancelling "lower priority projects" and creating a flatter organizational structure by removing various management layers.