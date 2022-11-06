Some laid off Twitter employees say they're being asked to come back to Twitter after mass layoffs

Twitter announced mass layoffs on Friday. Getty Images

Some Twitter staff said the company has asked them to come back to work after the mass layoffs.

Insider sources indicate that Twitter contacted at least five people about a return to work.

Insider surveyed the Blind app, where one user said he'd been told to "come back Saturday morning."

Elon Musk's quest to lay off about half of Twitter's workforce may not be going entirely according to plan.

The company has already asked some Tweeps to return, according to posts on the Blind app and Insider sources, including one who also shared a screenshot of confirmation from a Twitter employee.

A person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named to protect others' identities, told Insider that five employees had been invited back: "These individuals are essential for Twitter's ecosystem to function. Goons quickly realized and are asking them back."

One of the sources said that a worker who Twitter asked to return rejected the offer because they felt "used, and think they will be fired again soon."

Casey Newton, a contributing editor for The Verge and the founder of the tech-and-democracy focused Platformer newsletter, tweeted late Saturday that multiple sources had told him that Twitter has contacted some former employees and asked them to return.

Insider also surveyed the Blind app, a professional community where verified employees have anonymous conversations, and found posts indicating Twitter employees who the company had laid off had been asked to come back.

One user wrote: "It's true. I was asked to come back Saturday morning," while another simply said: "Can confirm."

Twitter didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider