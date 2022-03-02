U.S. markets open in 7 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,315.00
    +11.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,375.00
    +108.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,044.50
    +39.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,012.00
    +5.30 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.75
    +5.34 (+5.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.30
    -3.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.39 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1107
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.32
    +3.17 (+10.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3293
    -0.0032 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1680
    +0.2780 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,114.98
    +824.68 (+1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.41
    +16.42 (+1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

LaiFug Launches Customer Appreciation Festivals To Celebrate 7th Anniversary

·4 min read

BREA, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LaiFug, a manufacturer focusing on pet home products, was founded in 2015, and its products have been sold to 3 million customers in over a dozen countries worldwide. LaiFug is currently approaching its 7th birthday and recently launched a customer appreciation festival to express gratitude to all its customers for their love and support for LaiFug.

The festival begins with the sale of products of all categories during the second week of March. From March 7 to March 13 , customers will be able to purchase LaiFug's most popular items at discounts of up to 20% on the official LaiFug website, with various discounts on other products as well.

In addition, LaiFug will have a special page on its official website, called the Fan Club, for users to discuss LaiFug products and brands, where they can feel free to post any feedback or suggestions about products and brands, or contact LaiFug directly if users have more comments they wish to leave on the LaiFug blog. LaiFug will also find on the First Three LaiFug users who comment in the Fan Club. They will receive a complete set of LaiFug pet products, tailored to their pet type. LaiFug strongly believes that the trust of its customers has laid the foundation for its success today, and that the foundation started from day one.

Since its foundation in 2015, LaiFug has been fulfilling its mission to connect pet products with home furnishings with its multi-functional LaiFug memory foam dog bed as well as to create a global brand. LaiFug dog bed is one of the most popular dog beds on Amazon and currently keeps a 5-star rating of over 5,700 on Amazon.

Since its debut in 2015, the LaiFug memory foam dog bed has attracted a lot of attention. "In the past, I just wanted to save money and buy cheap beds, but they never lasted until I found LaiFug," said a customer from the U.S. on Amazon. Similar comments can be found in almost all of LaiFug's other dog bed categories. LaiFug's various pet products have served more than 3 million adorable pets to date.

Devoted to its mission of connecting to the home furnishings and creating a global brand, LaiFug has been listening to its customers feedback. After realizing the great demand for quality dog beds, LaiFug introduced several dog bed products to meet the needs of all customers.

For example, the LaiFug Jumbo Orthopedic Memory Foam Double Pillow Dog Bed is available in 3 color options and 2 sizes. The suede cover is durable, chewable and removable for cleaning, and the cover can be purchased separately even if it is accidentally damaged. The LaiFug mattress is made of memory foam and high-density support foam laminated to provide both enough softness for your pet to sleep comfortably and enough thickness and support to prevent your pet's bones from deforming. Also the extra-large size and pillows of various heights can accommodate multiple pets resting together at the same time, and the dense waterproof fabric protects the sponge well for long-term use. The minimalist appearance and ultimate comfort reflect LaiFug's art of balancing aesthetics and practicality.

Over the past six years, LaiFug has always been listening to its customers. Having inspired by them, LaiFug has further expanded to products in other segments, including pet toys, pet clothes, wooden pet houses and so on, to meet their needs and provide all-round comfort and beauty in everyday life.

To celebrate and commemorate success of the first seven years and to look forward to many prosperous years ahead, LaiFug has also recently upgraded its brand concept to become closer to its customers and to create more value.

Looking forward, LaiFug remains committed to continuing its legacy of always putting customers first and fulfilling its mission of creating a global brand by providing all-round comfort and beauty for pets as well as becoming a leader in the pet home products industry.

About LaiFug

Making pets feel loved. Founded in 2015, LaiFug is a leading manufacturer of pet products sold to over 3 million customers in the United States and Europe. Since its foundation, LaiFug has been maintaining a 40% compound growth rate for five consecutive years. While LaiFug has grown into a global company with a wide range of products offered to meet the diverse needs of its customers, it has remained deeply committed to the pet sector and its focus on the value of pet home products has remained constant.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laifug-launches-customer-appreciation-festivals-to-celebrate-7th-anniversary-301493641.html

SOURCE LaiFug

Recommended Stories

  • Customers Say This Grocery Store Is Less Expensive Than Walmart

    With inflation causing grocery prices to skyrocket, there's no shame in shopping around to find the best deals. While Walmart is well known for its rollback savings and inexpensive store brands, one reporter for Business Insider decided to make a list of household staples to compare prices—and found that one grocer, in particular, is way cheaper than America's largest grocery chain.Keep reading to find out which one it was, and then, check out 6 Things You'll See at Costco This Year.The results

  • Walmart Is Doubling Down on This Service Right Now

    E-commerce is booming due to the COVID 19-pandemic—and Walmart is looking to get into the game even further. America's largest retailer is focusing on adding new ways to offer shoppers home delivery. To do so, it's building more automated fulfillment centers attached to existing stores.Walmart is planning 100 small, automated fulfillment centers that hold and move commonly purchased items online with a system of mechanical shuttles. This will help the chain fulfill more online orders without pac

  • New Yorker wins $10m lottery for the second time in three years

    ‘I’m still trying to spend the $10m I won in ‘19,’ winner says

  • Should You Buy Groceries at Walmart?

    Grocery prices are soaring and, regardless of the impact of inflation, few of us are seeing our paychecks get any fatter. So the pressure is on to make the most of our money. This means resisting...

  • Hundreds flock to Ancient City Cat Club's 6th annual feline competition in St. Augustine

    Rows upon rows of steel cages were set up to cater to, practice with, calm and primp each cat contestant awaiting their turn in the judging rounds.

  • Woman bolts to cash lottery ticket in South Carolina after seeing massive win

    The woman couldn’t get her shoes on fast enough to leave her house and claim her top prize, lottery officials said.

  • Country music superstar Trisha Yearwood partners with Kroger on dog food line

    Country music superstar Trisha Yearwood likes to feed her dogs like family, and she has launched a new line of dog food and treats that’s available at Kroger stores nationwide. It’s an extension of a pet products collection Yearwood launched last year that offers a suite of products ranging from collars, leashes, and grooming supplies to washable bedding and pet carriers in addition to food. The singer, who also is a bestselling cookbook author, said she drew inspiration for the new food products from personal family recipes, and that her rescue dogs Emmy and Millie were her taste-testers.

  • Pack of unfriendly dogs alarms Massillon neighborhoods

    "He's not a happy camper," said Deputy Jon Barber, who added that the dog's three companions remained at large Monday morning.

  • Vietnamese couple on dog-adoption spree after authorities cull their pets

    Nguyen Thi Chi Em's face is red with laughter as she plays with seven rescue dogs, rolling around with them on the living room floor as her beaming husband watches. The Vietnamese couple took in the dogs after learning in October that authorities had culled their previous pack of 15 while they were in quarantine recovering from COVID-19. The story captured the hearts of the Vietnamese, many of whom expressed online outrage against authorities and raised donations for the couple.

  • Deaths of dog, duck under investigation

    The dog's owner is devastated after the beloved pet was shot and killed, but the shooter may have been within their rights to protect livestock.

  • Williamson Co. shelter: Providing second chances for animals, youths in trouble

    The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter has extended the gift of second chances beyond cats and dogs to a population of youths ready to make a change.

  • ‘I am his whole family’: Indian student refuses to flee war-torn Ukraine without his dog

    An Indian student in Ukraine has refused to abandon his rescue dog amid the Russian military invasion of the country. Rishabh Kaushik, a 21-year-old third-year software engineering student at Kharkiv National University, called out the Indian embassy, the Animal Quarantine and Certification Service (AQCS) and the Indira Gandhi International Airport for making it “impossible” to fly his dog home with him to Dehradun, India, according to The Times of India.

  • Owning a Pet Over Age 65 May Help Keep You Mentally Fit As You Age, Study Finds

    Researchers from the University of Michigan studied senior citizens with pets and those without pets over a period of six years, and the results were encouraging for pet owners. Treats all around!

  • Woman claims Spirit Airlines stopped teenagers from bringing dog on plane after they’d already paid for pet

    She says fellow passengers chipped in to pay for the dog’s entry

  • Adoptable pet: Meet Bagheera

    Bagheera’s adoption fee would be $20, which includes his neuter surgery, vaccines, & microchip + registration.

  • Des Moines' dog poop detectives

    A growing number of Des Moines metro housing complexes are holding dog owners responsible for picking up after their pooch with DNA technology, representatives of PooPrints told Axios.Why it matters: The technology not only promotes responsible ownership, but it can also help solve dog abductions and runaways, said J. Retinger, CEO of the dog waste management company. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it works: Housing complexes request that dog owner

  • Starving dogs, trapped in an abandoned Des Moines apartment, now receiving care with 'a long road ahead'

    A Des Moines man has been charged with animal neglect in the incident.

  • Custom Wheelchair Helps Special-Needs Opossum Walk Again

    Kewpie has lived at Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center in London, Kentucky, since he was a baby.

  • Pet Talk: How to care for a deaf dog

    Pet Talk: How to care for a deaf dog

  • These Multi-Sensory Toys Encourage Baby to Crawl — & They’re Selling Like Hotcakes

    We’re always looking for ways to keep our babies engaged and entertained, and Amazon never fails to come through with toys that we’re kind of obsessed with. Our latest find? These fun and interactive toys that get babies moving by encouraging them to crawl and chase — and helps develop hand-eye coordination and motor skills […]