U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,838.87
    +32.07 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,231.34
    +404.34 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,639.92
    +75.40 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,811.78
    +1.97 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.44
    -0.35 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.90
    +32.40 (+1.93%)
     

  • Silver

    21.51
    +0.60 (+2.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0073
    +0.0053 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1570
    -0.0570 (-1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1551
    +0.0039 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.4790
    -1.0960 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,384.12
    -1,337.23 (-6.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.63
    -6.28 (-1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,298.76
    -1.23 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.11
    +344.47 (+1.25%)
     

Laika laps up $50M for its automated security compliance platform

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

Compliance with privacy and security frameworks like SOC 2, HIPAA and GDPR has become a central component not just of how organizations build trust with their users, but of how organizations work together these days: fail to meet the requirements of these frameworks, and you might lose your business relationship. Today, Laika -- one of the bigger startups providing tools to help meet those compliance demands -- is announcing $50 million in funding, underscoring the growth in this space.

Laika will be using the equity, a Series C, to continue expanding the functionality of its platform and its wider business funnel.

Laika today has some 500 customers, with that number growing four-fold in the last 12 months; and it provides integrations for some 100 different software packages to measure how client compliance stacks up across them, with tools including integrated audits, penetration testing and security questionnaires (which are using in RFPs and due diligence ahead of securing contracts).

In an interview, Austin Ogilvie, Laika's co-founder and co-CEO, said the plan will be to expand in both customer numbers and the number of sources Laika can tap to measure data protection and other compliance metrics across an organization's wider digital footprint.

Fin Capital is leading this round, with new backers Centana Growth Partners and previous investors J.P. Morgan Growth Equity Partners, Canapi, and ThirdPrime all also participating, among others not being named.

Other notable past investors have included some very big names in the world of fintech, including PayPal, and fintech specialist VCs NYCA and Dash Fund -- a fuller list that points to Laika's traction in financial services in particular.

The finance sector has for years at this point been a significant user of compliance software for regulatory and business reasons. But, as Ogilvie pointed out to me, we are long past the point of financial companies being the primary users of compliance tools: that is one reason why growth is motoring along for companies like Laika right now, and why Laika specifically is able to raise a decent round at a time when funding is much harder to come by for startups. On top of this, combined with Laika's other co-founders Sam Li and Eva Pittas (respectively the co-CEO and COO, with all three pictured above), the three have collective exposure and experience across insurance, data science and risk protection that speaks to the bigger opportunity that the company is tackling.

Including this latest Series C, Laika has now raised $98 million in total. While it's not disclosing valuation, Ogilvie confirmed it was a "healthy step up" from its Series B, which PitchBook notes was $235 million post-money when that closed in 2021. (In other words it's now more than $335 million.) For a little more context, two of Laika's close competitors in the world of monitoring data protection compliance, Vanta and Drata, each raised rounds this year that valued them at or just above $1 billion. (See here and here.)

Laika's growing coffers come at a timely moment, and that's not just because its competitors are also raising. First, the number of compliance frameworks being formed globally is growing; and second, the bigger an organization or its operations, the more complicated the task of ensuring compliance becomes.

"Compliance has been a top for at least the last 10 years, but it's really dialed up in the last three, where there has been just an explosion of these, some regulatory but others like PCI just a non-option when it comes to compliance," Ogilvie said. "If you sell or work with any brand of consequence, they will do due diligence that includes security assessments, and you also have to demonstrate that you are continuously operating according to those principles."

The biggest customers might have as many as 5,000 vendors that need to be assessed and regularly audited, a task in itself that necessitates automation and a platform approach. But smaller organizations need software, too, often for a slightly different set of reasons, he said.

"Some come to us having never needed to look at this. Using Laika will be the first time seeing security assessment document," Ogilvie said. Others might be using Laika in place of having adequate staff or infosec teams in-house to monitor and maintain these data relationships.

Covid, he added, increased the need for these tools, with more working remotely and in the cloud typically needing more apps and more generally a different kind of security and data protection environment.

There are a number of compliance tools in the market today -- no surprise considering the ever-persistent cybersecurity threats and a growing awareness among regulators and the general public of data protection. Even before Covid really became a vector, the industry was already worth some $32 billion annually. That number is projected to reach nearly $75 billion by 2028. Investors say that Laika -- named after the Russian dog, the first non-human sent into space, and a "gentle nod towards pioneering and exploration," said Ogilvie -- stands out by being one of the easier tools to adopt and regularly use.

“Laika has filled a unique gap in the rapidly-growing compliance automation and audit management space, by providing the only comprehensive, centralized compliance platform,” said Christian Ostberg, a partner at Fin Capital, in a statement. “By combining automation of InfoSec workflows with the integrated, tech-enabled audits, Laika has set themselves as the clear market leader shaping this fast-growing category.”

Recommended Stories

  • This Luxurious Port-a-Potty Is as Expensive as a Used Car

    One California-based company is reimagining the outhouse experience with a high tech port-a-potty

  • Theravance (TBPH) Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Miss

    Theravance (TBPH) reports a narrower-than-expected loss for the third quarter of 2022. Revenues decline year over year.

  • US Stocks Push to Session Highs as Yields Slide: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks gained traction amid a revival in risk sentiment with Treasury yields easing and the dollar falling as Americans vote in midterm elections.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a DozenBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Globa

  • Stay or Go: Should Yankees re-sign Zack Britton?

    The Yankees have numerous young pen arms, including several who thrived in 2022. Can Zack Britton fit in going forward?

  • Jack Ma's Ant Financial Wants To Become Leading Global Payments Aggregator; Clocks 1B Users

    Jack Ma co-founded Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) fintech affiliate Ant Group has found a way to scale up its QR code-enabled payments solution overseas. Ant has been quietly forming partnerships with local payment providers in Asia. Ant built something akin to the Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) or Visa Inc (NYSE: V) network for digital payments. It allows consumers to travel with their mobile wallet from home, TechCrunch reports. Also Read: Jack Ma's Ant Digital Bank Expands In Singapore

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Wall Street Eyes 2023 Corporate Budgets

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Cloud Computing: Find Top Cloud Stocks And Track Industry Trends

    As demand for cloud computing continues to rise with the explosion of smartphones, artificial intelligence and always-connected devices, leading cloud stocks like Amazon, Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet offer investors a wide range of opportunities across several industries.

  • Alameda says ‘wasn’t us’ amid speculation about BitDAO’s 20% plunge

    BitDAO, or BIT, the token supported by crypto exchange Bybit, dropped more than 20% within an hour at one stage around noon on Tuesday in Asia.

  • Airbnb Details Road Map to Lower Cloud Costs

    Earlier cloud-budgeting actions prepared home-sharing giant for current economic environment, says director of cloud infrastructure

  • Bernstein Says Polygon Blockchain Is the Web3 King

    The Polygon team has hired talent from large global tech companies and reached out to brands with many consumers.

  • Twitter Guts Key India Workforce By 90% Post Musk Takeover

    Twitter Inc fired more than 90% of its staff in India over the weekend due to global reductions by the new owner and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. The downsizing severely depleted its engineering and product staff in a potential growth market, Bloomberg reports. Twitter employed just over 200 people in India, and the cuts left it with just about a dozen staff. India is a crucial growth engine for global internet companies like Twitter, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META), and Alphabet In

  • Datadog Analyst Highlights Growth Versus Public Cloud Providers And Cost Monitoring Versus Pandemic Times

    Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Buy and $90 price target on Datadog, Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) Since Datadog's earnings release, client feedback has centered on Datadog's growth compared to the Public Cloud Providers, in addition to what's different this time versus COVID concerning customer usage. Datadog's customer-tuning demonstrated a higher correlation with hyperscaler trends during COVID compared to the current environment. He believes the diminished relationship is a function of Datadog'

  • How a dodgy crypto influencer got rich on YouTube and Twitter—while the platforms and the SEC failed to act

    "They tell you when to buy, but they never tell you when to sell."

  • Twitter asks some laid off workers to come back - Bloomberg News

    Others were let go before management realized that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features Musk envisions, the report said citing people familiar with the moves. Twitter recently laid off 50% of its employees, including employees on the trust and safety team, the company's head of safety and integrity Yoel Roth said in a tweet earlier this week. Tweets by staff of the social media company said teams responsible for communications, content curation, human rights and machine learning ethics were among those gutted, as were some product and engineering teams.

  • [video]VIDEO: What the Nasdaq's Divergence Means for Markets and the Portfolio

    Bob Lang explains how a divergence is playing out as the Nasdaq fails to keep up with its fellow indexes.

  • Best and Worst Home Internet Providers of 2022

    Customers report low value and a lack of choice in a Consumer Reports member surveyBy James K. WillcoxWhen Consumer Reports recently asked its members for feedback on their pay TV, home internet,...

  • 5 great reasons to attend iMerit’s ML DataOps Summit

    Don’t miss your chance to gather online with more than 2,000 data scientists, engineers and top AI & ML speakers to learn about the latest in dataops solutions, connect and engage with attendees and expand your network. Pushing the Frontiers in AI For Billions Around the World: Mano Paluri shares a simple, effective framework to push the frontiers in AI research, while advancing technology that impacts the product end game. You’ll gain insights into the structure for developing AI applications, including scaling ML models, adopting a multimodal understanding, pairing tools and human intelligence to accelerate AI and more.

  • Australia's top health insurer reels after data breach

    The company says there was no evidence that any sensitive data was accessed. Medibank reaffirms there was no evidence that customer data had been removed from its network. Oct. 19: Medibank says an unnamed hacker group contacted it to negotiate about customer data it claimed to have retrieved from the company's IT systems.

  • The Author Of ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Is Accumulating Bitcoin To Survive The Impending Economic Crash

    When Robert Kiyosaki, along with Sharon Lechter, published Rich Dad, Poor Dad in 1997, he changed the way people looked at investing, real estate, and entrepreneurship.

  • Starlink is adding a 1TB data cap for usage during peak hours

    Starlink will soon slap a 1TB data cap on its satellite internet service during peak hours.