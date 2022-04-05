U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,574.25
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,792.00
    -37.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,157.00
    -7.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,091.80
    -2.80 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.93
    +1.65 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.10
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0971
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    +0.0350 (+1.47%)
     

  • Vix

    18.57
    -1.06 (-5.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3115
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5620
    -0.2100 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,596.14
    +568.84 (+1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,095.43
    +11.17 (+1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,708.30
    -28.17 (-0.10%)
     

Laiye eliminates Intelligent Automation risks with first-of-its-kind business results guarantee

·3 min read

SINGAPORE and LONDON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Intelligent Automation (IA) leader Laiye, serving 70% of the Top 10 global Fortune 500 companies, today announced a first-of-its-kind offer to ensure businesses make the leap to IA by committing to refunding 100% of the license cost if its solutions do not achieve the company's business goals.

In a first for the IA industry, Laiye has announced it will refund 100% of the value of its software license fees if business metrics are not achieved within an agreed time frame, offering a risk-free incentive to businesses looking to update their digital capabilities. Laiye will work with customers to determine the pre-agreed business metrics, which may include employee productivity, cost reduction, increased revenue, reduced error rates, improved customer Net Promoter Score, or better compliance and auditability.

"We have absolute confidence in our solution to not only tick off project milestones, but to also achieve the concrete business objectives our customers care most about," said Ronen Lamdan, CEO of Laiye International. "This is not simply a question of 'Did the implementation happen correctly?' Rather, it is a question we have asked ourselves since the inception of Laiye: 'Are we helping our customers achieve what they set out to do?' Customer success is our guiding light, and we do not shy away from committing to the outcomes customers want."

In a leap forward from the status quo, Laiye has the confidence to go further by virtue of its 600,000-strong developer community and 600 partners, and from the fact that, while competitors struggle with integrating AI as an afterthought in their offerings, Laiye solutions include it natively from the start.

Olivier Gomez, Co-Founder and CEO at Laiye's implementation partner IAC, said, "We don't often see companies committing to actual business results like Laiye is doing. It's refreshing to work with Laiye who truly values the impact of implementation on helping businesses transform and achieve the full potential of IA in a way that delivers the most impact to them."

Laiye is rolling out this initiative to two industries to start: e-commerce, including retail and CPG, and healthcare, industries in which it has strong history and expertise. Laiye has achieved sterling results for customers like AstraZeneca. The company is now radically expanding its offering with a roster of new capabilities coming in Spring 2022.

Yanxia Lu, Associate Research Director at IDC said, "In a space as rapidly evolving as IA, risk is a given. Companies feel that they are likely to go through the same pains as with legacy RPA deployments. They need that extra assurance that their provider will help them achieve the ultimate business results they seek. Laiye is a gamechanger and their business guarantee is certain to make waves in the market."

For more info: Laiye's Business Guarantee Program

Media Contacts:
Sylvia McKaige, sylvia.mckaige@salweengroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laiye-eliminates-intelligent-automation-risks-with-first-of-its-kind-business-results-guarantee-301516515.html

SOURCE Laiye

Recommended Stories

  • Can I Reinvest My Required Minimum Distribution?

    One of the catches when you use a tax-advantaged retirement account like a 401(k) or an IRA is that once you hit a certain age, you have to start taking a minimum amount of money out each year — to … Continue reading → The post Can I Reinvest My Required Minimum Distribution? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/4: Peloton, AMD, Zoom, Roku

    The pandemic stocks have suddenly caught fire again, but that doesn't mean you should be buying, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. Stocks like Peloton saw peaks near $170 a share at the height of the pandemic, but has since plunged to just $20. With a new CEO focused on subscription revenue, Peloton is now poised to make a comeback.

  • ‘A plan to protect any excess cash is vital.’ As inflation sits at a 40-year high, here’s who has ‘too much’ in savings right now

    As inflation hits a 40-year high, you may be asking yourself if you actually have too much money in your traditional savings account. Most people should set aside enough cash to cover about six months of living expenses, says Matthew Jenkins, certified financial planner at Noble Hill Planning. With that in mind, it may seem counterintuitive to keep an emergency stash of liquid cash within arm’s reach, but Lauren Anastasio, director of financial advice at Stash, the online financial platform, says inflation is your cash’s greatest enemy — but cash is still king in the short-term.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • U.S. cracks down on Russian debt payments, latest sovereign payments halted

    Russia's latest sovereign bond coupon payments have been stopped, a source familiar with the matter and a spokeswoman for the U.S. Treasury said, putting it closer to a historic default. The latest sovereign bond coupon payments have not received authorization by the U.S. Treasury to be processed by correspondent bank JPMorgan, the source said. The correspondent bank processes the coupon payments from Russia, sending them to the payment agent to distribute to overseas bondholders.

  • Analyst on Elon Musk’s Twitter stake: ‘Clearly a lot of it is driven by his personal feelings’

    Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Analyst Mandeep Singh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss whether Elon Musk's 9.2% stake in Twitter could lead to a shake-up at the social media platform.

  • DWAC SPAC stock falls after 2 executives depart Trump’s Truth Social app

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss why the SPAC shares for Donald Trump's Truth Social platform are down today.

  • We’re in our 60s, my husband plans to work until he ‘drops dead’ and our medical bills are overwhelming – how can we retire like this?

    It is wonderful to hear that you have a home you’re almost done paying off and have some retirement accounts, even if it isn’t enough for you both right now. Whether you’re talking to your insurance company, your doctor’s office or the medical institution you received a procedure, be honest about what you are able to afford.

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    Momentum has been building in Nio's (NYSE: NIO) electric vehicle (EV) business, but the stock itself has been facing headwinds that have held it back. With that news, investors seem to be getting past that overhang in many U.S.-listed Chinese names, including Nio. Investors are taking notice and juicing the stocks gain today.

  • AMD to acquire cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that semiconductor company AMD has acquired cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion.

  • China’s Revised Delisting Rule Boosts Alibaba and Other Stocks. But Investors Should Consider Selling on the Rally.

    One reason China's delisting rule change may not be enough: U.S. regulators have stressed they are looking for full compliance or no deal.

  • Cathie Wood Urges Caution About Fed Raising Rates

    The inverted Treasury yield curve indicates lower-than-expected growth and/or inflation, asset manager Cathie Wood says.

  • Better Buy: UiPath vs. DocuSign

    UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) burned a lot of investors over the past few months. UiPath went public at $56 last April and surged to an all-time of $85.12 the following month, but it now trades at about $22. DocuSign, which went public back in 2018, closed at an all-time high of $310.05 last September, but now trades below $110 per share.

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • PayPal: Digital Wallet Trends Bode Well for the Stock, Says Top Analyst

    The past year has been brutal for PayPal (PYPL) stock. The digital payments pioneer has suffered at the hands of market rotation and has had to contend with investors turning away, as the company has been unable to sustain the huge growth seen during the height of the pandemic. But is it time to start reassessing PayPal’s prospects? According to a digital wallet survey undertaken by investment firm Baird, analyst Colin Sebastian thinks the trend is signifying it might be time to do so. “On a yea

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, jumped today as shares of some Chinese tech stocks spiked. Sea Limited is based in Singapore, but the Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings owns an 18.7% stake in the company. Sea's share price was up by 9.6% as of 2:06 p.m. ET.

  • Home Depot Is Undervalued and Oversold

    Home Depot is an investable stock once again