Laiye Named a Customers' Choice in 2021 Gartner Peer Insight (TM) 'Voice of the Customer' for RPA

·1 min read

SINGAPORE, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laiye has been recognized as a Customers' Choice in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" for RPA report. Laiye earned the distinction after receiving an excellent Overall Rating of 4.8 out of 5.0 based on customer reviews, with 97% ready to recommend Laiye's solutions, exceeding the market averages for both metrics.

"We strongly believe that AI-powered Automation will continue to empower people and businesses to transform their operations and the way work gets done," said Ronen Lamdan, International CEO of Laiye. "This is what inspires and drives us to help our customers do better and be better, and operate at new levels of productivity and efficiency with our end-to-end Intelligent Automation solutions. We look forward to continuing this amazing journey together to transform the Future of Work with our customers, partners, and developer community in 2022 and beyond."

(PRNewsfoto/Laiye)

Customer reviews include:

"RPA Bots With Excellent Stability And Discerning Ability"

"Our organization used Laiye RPA in [the] finance department. Take the tax for filing scenario as an example, the RPA bots can automatically recognize the items and fill information into the correct place, which is two times faster than human processing. This is a very common and typical scenario for RPA, actually. However, Laiye RPA owns the most excellent element discerning ability and stability among all the RPA vendors that participated [in] our pitch. This is also the reason why we choose Laiye RPA. As for the next step, we will continue to deploy bots in the human resources scenario deployment and to integrate with Laiye's AI capability platform to expand the scope of existing RPA processes. "

- CEO (Communications Industry)

"The Best Tool For Automatic Cross-System Data Transfer"

"With the development of the enterprise, we have more and more internal business systems that need to be interfaced with the finance center, such as SAP, contract system, funding system, etc. On the one hand, there is no connection between the underlying systems, forming data silos and consuming human resources; on the other hand, the business systems that need to be interfaced often iterate rapidly, and connecting different systems through the interface will be costly. In order to solve these problem[s], we chose to adopt Laiye RPA from March this year to sort out business scenarios and deploy RPA+AI software robots for the daily work of the Finance Sharing Centre."

- Analyst (Finance Industry)

"Laiye RPA Helps Us Upgrade Our Systems And Get Great Effects Quickly"

"We have been considering options for upgrading our enterprise systems, but many of them cost much and the results are uncertain. After knowing Laiye's low-risk and non-intrusive RPA products, we soon decided to adopt them. We invited three RPA vendors to compete in July 2019 and chose Laiye among the three vendors. And it turned out we were right. With Laiye's help, we quickly deployed and implemented RPA robots without interrupting or changing our current computer systems. Now we have successfully launched 21 processes in six scenarios by 2020, saving more than 8000 hours per year with a 100% correct rate, significantly reducing repetitive operations of the company's employees and making business processes run more smoothly."

- Technical Manager (Communications Industry)

To read more Gartner Peer Insights user reviews for Laiye RPA, please go to: https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/robotic-process-automation-software/vendor/laiye/product/laiye-rpa

Laiye is a leading robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI) provider with a global presence across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Laiye's integrated suite of AI-powered RPA, intelligent document processing (IDP) platform, and Chatbot solutions help organizations in the insurance, communications, electric power, finance, retail, and healthcare industries operate at new levels of productivity and efficiency to drive new levels of success.

Media Contact
Sylvia Saw McKaige
Email: sylvia.mckaige@salweengroup.com

SOURCE Laiye

