U.S. markets close in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,218.97
    -77.15 (-1.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,512.17
    -537.29 (-1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,647.19
    -357.66 (-2.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.85
    -47.36 (-2.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.36
    +3.82 (+3.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.80
    +5.80 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    -0.14 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0652
    -0.0065 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7590
    -0.0670 (-2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2597
    -0.0148 (-1.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5800
    -0.5590 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,367.38
    -1,089.20 (-2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    895.12
    -48.75 (-5.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,386.19
    +5.65 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 11th Consecutive Year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lake City Bank
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LKFN
Lake City Bank
Lake City Bank

WARSAW, Ind., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake City Bank, the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN), announced today that the bank’s long term performance earned it inclusion in the 2022 KBW Bank Honor Roll published by Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc. (KBW), the 11th consecutive year that the bank has earned a place in the listing.

Lake City Bank is one of 17 banking institutions, just 5% of all banks screened, that met KBW’s criteria for inclusion in the 2022 Bank Honor Roll; 14 banks are returning members to the list. KBW Bank Honor Roll members have better-than industry performance ratios and growth rates when compared to the publicly traded bank universe with total assets greater than $500 million, which includes 350 companies listed on the NYSE and Nasdaq exchanges.

“We often talk about our performance as a commitment to long term shareholder value creation and inclusion in the KBW Honor, which represents consistent and strong performance over a long period of time, is very affirming of the team’s disciplined and execution-driven strategies,” said David M. Findlay, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Inclusion in the KBW Honor Roll is an honor for the entire Lake City Bank team.”

To be eligible for the KBW Bank Honor Roll, banks with more than $500 million in total assets must have reported consecutive increases in annual earnings per share yearly over the past decade. Beginning with the 2021 Honor Roll, KBW modified this criterion to account for the impact of the adoption of current expected credit loss (CECL) accounting on 2020 earnings. Banks that met the annual earnings-per-share growth requirements for all years save 2020 are eligible for inclusion if in 2020 they reported an annual profit and annual pre-tax pre-provision net income per share growth.

Access the full news release announcing the 2022 Bank Honor Roll here.

KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., operating in the U.S., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe, operating in Europe) is a Stifel company. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking and specialty finance sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry‐leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions as well as sales and trading in equities securities of financial services companies.

Lake City Bank, a $6.6 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the sixth largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 52 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information visit www.lakecitybank.com.

Contact
Mary Horan
Director of Marketing and Public Relations
574 371-9280 office
574 377-9150 mobile
mary.horan@lakecitybank.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Is on Pace to Lose $100 Billion in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is on pace to wipe off over $100 billion from its valuation in a single session Tuesday as the stock is down more than 11% as investors fear that Elon Musk may sell shares to complete his $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito

  • Why Nvidia Stock Tanked Another 4% Today

    With the Nasdaq Composite down 2.9% as of 1:10 p.m. ET, tech stocks were in all-out retreat ahead of first-quarter earnings reports. Semiconductors, in particular, were under pressure. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was down 4.4%, slightly better than its 6% drop earlier in the day.

  • Here's the Unsettling Reason Shopify Is Sinking Today

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock is seeing another big sell-off in conjunction with bearish momentum for the broader market today. The e-commerce services company was down roughly 5.9% as of 1:15 p.m. ET Tuesday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite index had fallen 3.1% in the daily session.

  • General Electric stock falls on earnings beat, weak guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss GE earnings.

  • A secular bear market is here, says this money manager. These are the key steps for investors to take now.

    There's trouble under the market hood, says our call of the day from RTM Capital Advisors' chief investment officer, Mark Ritchie II. Investors need cash and their wits about them.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 2 Supercharged Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits can certainly excite investors. For instance, metrics like revenue growth and market opportunity are much more important. With that in mind, here are two supercharged growth stocks worth buying right now.

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • Elon Musk’s $21 Billion Mystery: Where Will He Get Cash for Twitter?

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. reached an agreement for the world’s richest man to buy the social networking platform for $44 billion, resolving the pressing question of whether the company’s board would consent to the leveraged buyout deal.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohit

  • Sherwin-Williams stock surges on earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for Sherwin-Williams.&nbsp;

  • The S&P 500 will ‘fall sharply’ and join an ongoing bear market, Morgan Stanley warns

    Morgan Stanley says inflation has peaked but argues investors should be cautious as the S&P 500 is likely to "fall sharply" as the Fed raises rates

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Billionaires Absolutely Love

    Back in mid-February, when the latest round of 13Fs became due for the fourth quarter of 2021, it was readily apparent that billionaire money managers had a thing for innovative, high-growth stocks that were getting beaten down from their highs. In fact, you could go so far as to say that billionaires absolutely love the following three beaten-down growth stocks. The first fast-paced company wealthy money managers can't seem to get enough of is stay-and-hosting platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall sharply ahead of Big Tech earnings

    U.S. stocks plunged Tuesday, accelerating April's sell-off after markets briefly retreated from losses to end higher in the previous trading session. Investors are looking ahead to a batch of mega cap tech earnings in the coming days, with reports from Microsoft and Alphabet due out after the bell.

  • JCPenney owners offer $8.6 billion to acquire rival Kohl’s

    The owners of JCPenney have made an offer to acquire archrival Kohl’s in a deal that could value the department-store chain at upwards of $8.6 billion, The Post has learned.

  • Why Salesforce Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the cloud-based customer relationship-management company, were sliding this morning as investors grow increasingly pessimistic about high-growth technology stocks. While there wasn't any company-specific news that caused Salesforce's stock to fall today, some technology investors are exiting their positions in the sector as fears of rising inflation, the war in Ukraine, and economic uncertainty fuel a sell-off. As a result, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down by 2.9% by mid-afternoon.

  • Nasdaq Dives 400 Points As Stock Market Correction Intensifies ; Tesla, Nvidia, AMD Fall Hard

    Another wave of selling hit the Nasdaq composite Tuesday as high-profile names like Tesla, Nvidia and AMD fell hard.

  • Tilray Vs. Curaleaf: Which Cannabis Stock Is a Better Buy Right Now?

    There’s no doubt, the past year has been a massive disappointment for investors of cannabis stocks. Following Joe Biden’s presidential win and the Dems wrestling control of both houses of congress, hopes were high that Federal legalization was just around the corner. That, however, hasn’t materialized so far despite overwhelming public support. Side by side with the lack of progress on comprehensive cannabis reform, cannabis stocks’ appeal has waned, and investors have turned away from the secto

  • Treasury Yields Keep Declining Amid Signs of Extreme Bearishness

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasury yields are declining, most for a third straight day, amid signs that positioning for higher yields had become extreme, setting the stage for a snap-back.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘

  • Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Is Shorting Tesla Stock—and He’s Not Happy

    FEATURE Tesla CEO Elon Musk is irked at Bill Gates. He doesn’t see how Gates, a leading proponent of sustainable energy, could possibly sell Tesla stock short. And Musk says Gates is doing just that.

  • Google set to report Q1 earnings on Tuesday afternoon

    Google's parent company Alphabet is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon after the bell.&nbsp;

  • Boeing Stock Falls. Its Newest Jet Has Hit a Possible Snag.

    Boeing has amassed roughly 375 orders for the 777X twin-aisle jet, which lists for roughly $425 million.