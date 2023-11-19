Lake County approves 911 contract with pay bump

A contract that raises starting pay for new employees and boosts pay levels for existing workers in Lake County’s 911 department for 2024 and 2025 has been approved by county officials.

The Lake County Council Tuesday approved the pact. The county’s 105 workers covered by the union approved the deal earlier this year. Byron Bonham, business representative for the United Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 21, said at the time the deal was passed by an overwhelming majority of the membership but declined to comment on exact votes.

Mark Swiderski, 911 director, said the main change to the contract had to do with salaries. A lot of focus has been placed on attracting employees. The new pact also recognizes those employees who stick with the job. The new deal raised pay for existing positions by 4-5% to $27 an hour. It also creates more positions that can earn the higher pay, raising the number from three in the existing contract to 10 in the new deal.

“After many deliberations, we decided the employees that are here should be rewarded,” Swiderski said.

New hires, who now receive $18.50 an hour, will now start at $20 an hour, which will be bumped $21 an hour once they have completed training.

Swiderski told the council during its recent workshop the pay changes are working and the department is getting close to adequate full-time staffing levels. At the workshop, he requested a transfer to cover an additional $440,000 in overtime expenses for the year and the PERF, FICA and other miscellaneous costs associated with more than expected new hires coming on board.

Councilman Clorius Lay, D-Gary, asked how many employees are needed before the department is considered fully staffed.

Currently, there are 89 dispatchers on staff, which is a solid number to adequately staff the center, Swiderski said. A handful of those are still in training and additional class of new hires will begin training soon. Swiderski said the department is funded up to 105 dispatchers. He said he would like to have about 10 more trained and on staff, so as people cycle out, there is an adequate number of employees to cover all the shifts.

He expects to see the need for overtime decrease in 2024 as staffing levels are maintained.

Swiderski said the changes to the 911 contract prior to the pandemic were helping in bringing people on board. The pandemic derailed hiring in public safety across the nation. That trend is shifting, and Swiderski said he expects to see staffing levels at the center remain more consistently at the appropriate levels reducing the need for so much overtime.

Overtime requests have been funded by transfers from unused salaries and other funds. Swiderski has not sought additional appropriations to fund overtime expenses.

The Lake County Commissioners Wednesday signed off on the deal. The contract goes into effect on Jan. 1.