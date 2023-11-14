Lake County needs short-, long-term fixes for accounting breakdown

Short- and long-term fixes are needed to unravel and repair the breakdown in the transition process from one accounting software to another in Lake County that led the State Board of Accounts to leave the county’s annual audit incomplete.

Councilman Randy Niemeyer, R-Cedar Lake, Tuesday during an update to the Lake County Council said in talking to both the treasurer’s office and data processing he learned some of the problem can be attributed to the onboarding training for the transition from Lawson Daniels accounting software to the Oracle platform that was either inadequate or without the needed support. HTC Global Services was hired to assist with the transition.

“What I‘m discovering, it seems that the training provided was either substandard training or without a lot of support,” Niemeyer said. Data processing has complained employees weren’t showing up for the training, while employees have told him the training was shoved down their throats in an abbreviated timeline.

Moving forward he said the council needs to ensure it puts some type of procedure in place so that in the event of a major process transition, there is an adequate process for training to enable a smooth transition.

“One of the things I am not trying to do is prosecute the past but more of learn from it and make sure we come up with solutions that equal the amount of value of the money that is going to be spent on this,” Niemeyer said.

If the onboarding were more deliberate, some of the problems may have been avoided, he said.

Scott Schmal, the county’s financial director, said Baker Tilly submitted multiple proposals for both long-term and short-term plans to address the issues. Commissioners currently are reviewing the proposal. The total cost is about $3 million.

Treasurer John Petalas said the cost for the fix that will help clear up the 2022 financial reports so the SBOA can continue its audit is expected not to exceed $75,000.

Schmal said the goal is to have that work completed by March 1, but it could be sooner.

“That will get year 2022 cleaned up for the audit,” Schmal said.

Councilman Pete Lindemulder, R-Schererville, questioned whether the council could claw back some of the $250,000 recently earmarked by the council to pay HTC.

“Is there any way to not spend some of that?” Lindemulder asked.

Schmal said data processing had not yet spent the funds, so it is possible some of it can be redirected to the contract with Baker Tilly. It is possible the licensing of the Oracle software will have to stay through HTC but it can find other firms such as Baker Tilly for management and support.

