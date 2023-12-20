Lake Erie College hires David Price as new football coach

Dec. 19—Lake Erie College has hired David Price as its new football coach, the school announced Dec. 19.

Price moves to Painesville after five years on the Tiffin staff. His roles during his time with the Dragons included defensive coordinator, associate head coach, defensive line coach and academic coordinator.

"LEC is located in one of the strongest regions of football in the country," Price said in a news release. "It's time to plant our flag. Now let's get to work!"

In 2023, Price's defense at Tiffin led the G-MAC in multiple categories including scoring defense and total defense. The Dragons were No. 1 in the country in takeaways with 31.

"His knowledge of NCAA Division II as well as the Great Midwest Athletic Conference are going to make a tremendous impact on our team," Lake Erie Executive Director of Athletics Molly Hoffman said in a news release. "His commitment to academics, campus culture and athletics is an addition that we are extremely excited about and will help Lake Erie College continue to grow."

As academic coordinator, Tiffin's team GPA increased from 2.43 to 2.83 in one year, and 37 players earned 3.0 or better in two years. Price has also coached at Wheeling (2018), Ohio Northern (2016-17) and Hiram (2010-2015).

Price graduated from the University of Akron in 2008. He played football as a walk-on.

Lake Erie went 1-10 in D.J. Boldin's last year as coach in 2023. The Storm have never been over .500 since their first varsity season in 2008. Their best year was 5-6 in 2021.