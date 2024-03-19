Lake Erie contains half of Great Lakes' fish

Spring begins today at 11:06 p.m., which means for the next three months, daylight hours will exceed 12 hours, extending just past 15 hours by the first day of summer on June 20. The eight to 14-day outlook, for March 20-26, is for near normal temperatures and above normal chances of precipitation.

The 51st National Agriculture Day is also celebrated on the first day of spring, when the contribution of American farmers and ranchers are recognized. It was started in 1973 to recognize the contribution of those who provide food, feed, fiber and fuel, no matter their gender, race or creed. People in Europe are closer to agriculture and recently supported farmer protests against restrictive government policies. Some farmers in France sprayed government buildings and post offices with manure (instead of graffiti) while others paraded (and blocked streets and highways) around Paris and other cities with their tractors!

The theme this year is “Growing a Climate for Tomorrow” to help all Americans understand the history, culture and significance of agriculture in our everyday lives. In our area, Henry Ford was a big proponent of helping farmers earn a sustainable living, even though he personally left the family farm in Dearborn in pursuit of a career in mechanics. Another interesting fact is that the packaging department at the MSU College of Agriculture and Natural Resources is the hardest curriculum to get into due to huge demand. Agriculture is the only industry that puts carbon back into the soil, primarily in the form of CO2, that plants uptake, they put carbon into the plant or soil and give off oxygen.

Fish are a part of agriculture and Monroe County, partly as Lake Erie has half of all the fish of the five Great Lakes! Washtenaw County is still the number one sheep county in Michigan, proving food and some of the 29 grades of wool. Greenhouses are the most intensive part of agricultural production, growing plants for food, flowers or landscape. The Block family farm market near Detroit Metro Airport goes through eight wagon loads of sweet corn per day, along with other locally grown produce and ag products. Calder Brothers Dairy farm near Carleton makes ice cream right on the farm and still delivers milk in glass bottles to customers downriver. Monroe County has several other unique farming operations with diverse agro-tourism opportunities for people to enjoy. There are a “bazillion” jobs in agriculture besides production agriculture or farmers, including: forester, food scientist, broadcasting and media, teaching, research and education, turf and golf courses, economists, Agricultural Attaches (located in foreign embassies of the U.S. Department of State), veterinarians, chemists, etc. Ford Motor Co. started using soybeans in the foam of car seats in 2007, replacing some petroleum-based foam. Goodyear started using soybeans in car tires in 2012.

On average, one farm feeds 166 people, and with a projected 2050 growing world population, farmers will need to grow 70 percent more food on less land and with less water. With all the hubbub about inflation and food prices, the farmer receives about 14.9 cents per dollar spent on food in 2022, according to USDA.

2024 Soybean Project list has been released by the Michigan Soybean Committee. Thirteen spring tillage, planting time or foliar projects are available for interested farmers to try something new that they may have read or heard about but wanted more information. Some projects are a continuation of previous projects, such as seed inoculation, planting rate or seed treatment. Others are new or a change from previous protocols. Any Michigan soybean farmer wanting more information can contact Madelyn Celovsky at 248-385-7886 or celovsk2@msu.edu.

Trees can be a source of income, whether grown for furniture, firewood, Christmas trees, railroad ties, landscape, etc. Persons with timber may wish to contact a consulting forester to evaluate their woods or timber. Becoming an American Tree Farm member recognizes the landowner as someone who actively manages their wooded property.

— Ned Birkey is an MSU Extension educator emeritus and a regular contributor to The Monroe News.

