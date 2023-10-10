Lake financial director gets $30K pay bump for figuring out accounting issues

The Lake County Council Tuesday approved a $30,000 bump in pay for its director of finance to compensate for the time spent managing the investigation into what caused the breakdown in the county’s accounting process.

The breakdown prompted Standard & Poors to stop issuing the county a credit rating and led the State Board of Accounts to stop its audit process and threaten to invoke state statute that would allow for the state to hire accountants to take over both the auditor’s and treasurer’s offices because they cannot be audited.

The county has hired forensic accountants Baker Tilly to determine what went wrong. An initial report is expected Oct. 16.

Council members approved the salary bump for Scott Schmal good through Dec. 31. On paper, the increase raises his salary from $180,000 to $252,000. However, the change only pertains to August through December and the prorated amount will equal $30,000.

Councilman Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, said there is no one in the building with the skill set to do what Schmal has been doing since August and to hire an outside consultant to do the work could cost four times as much.

Councilman Randy Niemeyer, R-Cedar Lake, said as the process looking into what happened unfolds, it appears there were many areas where things broke down and said the treasurer’s and auditor’s office didn’t reach for a life raft to get any needed help.

Depending on what the study determines, Niemeyer said perhaps the auditor and treasurer budgets should be tapped for the cost of remediating the problem, such as hiring Baker Tilly and increasing Schmal’s pay.

Councilwoman Christine Cid, D-East Chicago, shared Niemeyer’s concerns.

“I do agree certain office holders have failed to do their duties …. I don’t know what the resolve is,” Cid said.

Treasurer John Petalas after the meeting said the two offices are working on the problem and it is going to be corrected. He said the problem was a software issue and no one in the auditor’s or treasurer’s office are software experts. Petalas and Auditor Peggy Katona have flipped between the auditor and treasurer’s offices every eight years due to term limits. The pair have been in office for about three decades.

“It will be finished. Hopefully it will be finished sooner than later,” Petalas said.

He said neither the auditor’s office nor treasurer’s office were consulted about the multimillion dollar purchase of the Oracle Software.

“Now we have it. We are doing our best,” Petalas said.

Certain functions like payroll work well in the software, the hang-up comes in getting the needed report to generate properly, he said.

“We do balance our ledgers. We just can’t produce the reports the State Board of Accounts need to prove it,” Petalas said.

He said any problems predating Oracle that may appear in the Lawson software are only from the second quarter of 2022, right before the conversion July 1 to Oracle.

Petalas bristled at some council members calling for elected officials to be held accountable and perhaps have their budgets tapped to pay for the fix.

“They should keep in mind these offices, the auditor and treasurer, raise revenues to run all county government before they open their mouths. (Cutting the budgets) would only make matters worse. It’s a software issue. It’s not a training issue. It’s easy to train employees. The software is just not doing what it is supposed to do,” Petalas said.

He said blame should be placed on HTC Global Services, the company paid $750,000 to manage the transition from Lawson to Oracle.

“Everybody’s being called on the carpet except the people who did this,” Petalas said.

Katona, like Petalas, said the auditor and treasurer’s office did not pick the system, nor were the offices consulted prior to the purchase.

“Now that it’s not working right, (some council members) are pointing fingers. We are working on it. We’ve been working on it,” Katona said.

Both the treasurer’s and auditor’s office have accountants on staff now and additional help is coming in.

“We’ve been trying to get it done. I’m confident it will be fine,” Katona said.