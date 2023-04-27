When Will Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Become Profitable?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Lake Resources NL's (ASX:LKE) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. With the latest financial year loss of AU$5.7m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$2.8m, the AU$597m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Lake Resources' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Lake Resources is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$30m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 79%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Lake Resources given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that by and large a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Lake Resources has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

