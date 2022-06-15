U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

Lake of the Torches Resort Casino selects Table Trac's Table Games Management System

·2 min read
In this article:
  • TBTC

MINNETONKA, Minn., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC), a developer and provider of casino information and management systems that automate and monitor the operations of casinos, today announced it will provide its Table Games Management System for the Lake of the Torches Resort located in Lac Du Flambeau, Wisconsin.

"Our property is excited to partner with Table Trac as we continue to improve our operations. We identified a need to upgrade our player tracking and accounting capabilities in our table games department.  After reviewing the available options, CasinoTrac was a clear winner for our property," said Bill Guelcher, CEO at Lake of the Torches Resort Casino. "We see the future value in the dynamic nature of the CasinoTrac System to integrate with our current systems while leaving the door open to add additional module in the future." Guelcher added that "In addition to the CasinoTrac system providing the functionality the property was looking for, the CasinoTrac Team approached the property as a partner, looking to solve our problem and be part of the long-term success of the property, something we are always looking for in our vendors."

"Lake of the Torches Resort Casino had a unique set of requirements.  They communicated exactly how they wanted to approach the solution, we listened and were able to demonstrate how they could utilize features in the CasinoTrac system to accomplish those objectives," said Table Trac's Chief Executive Officer, Chad Hoehne who added, "Table Trac, Inc. is excited to expanding into Wisconsin by partnering with the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa."

Table Trac will provide the Lake of the Torches Resort Casino with a complete suite of table games management products that assists casinos in driving player revenues and creating player loyalty, which are included standard with every Table Trac Table Games Management System.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has systems installed in North, South, and Central America, as well as the Caribbean.  More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information:
Robert Siqveland 
Table Trac, Inc.
952-548-8877

                     

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lake-of-the-torches-resort-casino-selects-table-tracs-table-games-management-system-301568713.html

SOURCE Table Trac, Inc.

