From Lake Winnebago to Lake Tota, Sumercé Artisans uses art to bridge Fond du Lac and Colombia

Casey French is the owner of Sumercé Artisans, 52 E. Division St. in Fond du Lac.

FOND DU LAC — A new store in Fond du Lac has brought together artists from a lake region in Colombia, and brought them to the south shores of Lake Winnebago.

Sumercé Artisans, 52 E. Division St., opened in December next to The Cellar District, featuring an array of products from artists of Boyacá, Colombia.

Owner Casey French opened the space as a way to honor his experiences in Colombia, giving back to the community that became a second home to him and bridging it with Fond du Lac.

He volunteered as a photographer with non-profit Fundación Montecito nearly a decade ago, which sent him to the Sugamuxi province of Boyacá to create a catalog of photographs promoting eco-tourism to the region while also forging a deep connection with the places he visited.

Helmed by Felipe and Juanita Velasco, the organization's mission revolves around water governance, nature reserves and fostering a harmonious relationship between humans and nature, and the revenue from French's photographs would help protect Lake Tota, the largest lake in Colombia.

Lake Tota, the largest lake in Colombia, located in the Sugamuxi Province of Boyacá.

"One of the great powers of photography is the ability to freeze the moments that mean the most to us, to capture the places that remain with us long after we left," French said. "No place has shown the kind of unconditional love that a small province in Boyacá has."

He reflects the sentiment in the store's name: sumercé (pronounced soo-mahr-say) is an expression used almost exclusively in Boyacá to show kindness and respect, derived from the Spanish phrase "su merced," a formal and polite way to address “your grace,” he said.

Customers to Sumercé Artisans can expect to see handcrafted products reflecting generations of knowledge, skill and love, including art pieces, clothing, jewelry, journals, stationary, rugs and leather soccer balls.

The store purchases directly from the artists, so French can ensure immediate impact and meaningful change, no matter if the product sells or not.

Juan Carlos Morales, one of Boyacá's most notable contemporary artists, in his studio in Monguí, Boyacá. Prints of his works are available at Sumercé Artisans.

Additionally, French carries other products he can make that will help his goal for Sumercé, but not be dependent on carrying things himself. This includes a line of candles named after a few of the towns of Boyacá — he chose scents that make him nostalgic for those places and included a QR code on each that leads to more information on the town, along with some of his photos.

His Prints with Purpose initiative partners with featured painters and other artists, packaging their works, whether big or small, into accessible art prints in the shop so artists in Boyacá can receive a monthly stipend and expand their market internationally.

In collaboration with downtown store Lunar & Lake Book Market and its owner Margaux Mich, the shop also stocks elastic bookmarks ornamented with coal carvings from artist Nilson Barinas.

Nilson Barinas is one of few artisans preserving the art of carbon "torteros." He is pictured here with his daughter in Morcá, Boyacá.

10% of the proceeds from Sumercé Artisans will fund environmental and education programs with Fundación Montecito.

"My story has come full circle," French said. "Felipe and Juanita brought me to Colombia so many years ago, and now I am able to work with them to help protect Lake Tota."

Using art for social good led to unique experience for Fond du Lac

Colombia was the beginning for French, and in the years since his first adventure in Boyacá, he applied his principle of using photography for social good to other places around the world.

This brought him and his camera to Morocco, where he used photography to promote adoptions at an animal sanctuary, and closer to home, where he documented stories of struggle and addiction at a homeless shelter in Fond du Lac.

In 2020, he biked more than 3,000 miles from Fond du Lac to the Pacific Ocean coast of California for three months, raising money for Together FDL to support nonprofits that were struggling during the pandemic.

Around that time, he launched the original Prints for Purpose campaign, which initially contributed to a college fund for a brother and sister who became his second family in Colombia.

Now, French's work has led him to Sumercé Artisans, where he can celebrate and do his part to promote Sugamuxi in Boyacá here in the United States.

"When you purchase from our artisans, you cross the bridge between my two homes — a bridge that has taken over a decade to build," he said. "It is my privilege to give back to the people of Boyacá who have given me the greatest experience of my life."

MaFe and Cami are co-founders of the sustainable fashion brand TAMSA from Duitama, Boyacá.

In the future, he hopes the shop can grow into organizing potential volunteer opportunities in Boyacá for language and cultural exchange.

The shop is also working with Fundación Montecito to explore a link between Lake Winnebago and Lake Tota following the migration of birds, which could create a unique eco-tour opportunity.

Sumercé Artisans is open noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays during the winter months.

Product updates are available on the Sumercé Artisans Facebook page, and more information on the shop and artists is available at sumerce.org.

Daphne Lemke is the Streetwise reporter for the Fond du Lac Reporter. Contact her at dlemke@gannett.com.

