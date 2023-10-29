Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.145

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LBAI) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.145 per share on 16th of November. This makes the dividend yield 5.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Lakeland Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

Lakeland Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Based on Lakeland Bancorp's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 39%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

EPS is set to fall by 19.5% over the next 3 years. Despite that, analysts estimate the future payout ratio could be 54% over the same time period, which is in a pretty comfortable range.

Lakeland Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.267 total annually to $0.58. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.1% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, Lakeland Bancorp has only grown its earnings per share at 3.2% per annum over the past five years. While EPS growth is quite low, Lakeland Bancorp has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

Lakeland Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Lakeland Bancorp might even raise payments in the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Lakeland Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing. Is Lakeland Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

