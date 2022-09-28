U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,705.65
    +58.36 (+1.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,588.80
    +453.81 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,999.87
    +170.37 (+1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,710.68
    +48.17 (+2.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.27
    +3.77 (+4.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.60
    +32.40 (+1.98%)
     

  • Silver

    18.91
    +0.57 (+3.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9738
    +0.0140 (+1.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7410
    -0.2230 (-5.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0882
    +0.0151 (+1.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0750
    -0.7160 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,531.12
    +451.55 (+2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.60
    +16.82 (+3.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Lakeland Bank Announces Settlement of Claims Made by U.S. Department of Justice

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
·3 min read
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

OAK RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), the wholly owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc., today announced it has entered into a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to resolve allegations that it had violated fair lending laws in the Newark, New Jersey Metro Division.

“While we strongly disagree with any suggestion we have acted improperly, Lakeland Bank has fully cooperated throughout this process and remains confident that we have been fully compliant with all fair lending laws,” said Thomas J. Shara, President and CEO, of Lakeland Bank. “This resolution avoids the distraction of protracted litigation and allows us to focus our time, expertise, and resources towards achieving a shared goal of meeting the credit needs of all residents within our communities, including those who historically have been underserved.”

Lakeland remains staunchly committed to the values of superior service and community-driven culture that it has lived by since its founding in 1969. Lakeland has earned an “Outstanding” Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) rating from its prudential banking regulator for all its examinations from 2004 to the present. The CRA encourages depository institutions to help meet the credit needs of the communities in which they serve, including low- and moderate-income neighborhoods, and the ratings are based on a financial institution’s home mortgage, small business, and consumer loans. Presently, Lakeland’s commercial real estate lending portfolio in Newark, New Jersey represents our fourth largest investment within a single municipality of all the markets in which we operate.

Additional investments resulting from the settlement will further ensure that we achieve our objectives in all the communities we serve. Specifically, over the next five years, Lakeland will provide $12 million in loan subsidies in Majority Black and Hispanic Census Tracts (MBHCTs) within Essex, Morris, Somerset, Sussex and Union counties (the “Newark Lending Area”), $750,000 in additional marketing of mortgage lending services and products in the Newark Lending Area, $400,000 for community development partnerships to serve these MBHCTs in the Newark Lending Area, and establish two branches within the MBHCTs: one in Newark, New Jersey and one in the Newark Lending Area. Lakeland will also conduct twenty outreach events for real estate brokers and agents, developers, and public or private entities engaged in residential real estate-related business and assign four additional loan officers to support these commitments.

“We will build upon our existing efforts to better serve our customers and the communities in which we operate,” said Shara. “Lakeland Bank continues to work diligently to help our customers reach their financial goals, respond to the evolving needs of consumers and businesses and lend support to all communities we serve by investing in programs that foster economic opportunity, health, and education.”

About Lakeland Bank
Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which has over $10 billion in total assets. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, N.Y., Lakeland Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines, and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as New Jersey’s #1 Best-In-State Bank by Forbes and Statista, named a Best Bank To Work For by American Banker and Best Companies Group, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey’s 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. Visit LakelandBank.com for more information.

For Media Inquiries Contact:
Victoria Duffin, Senior Vice President, Director of Marketing
973-697-6140; vduffin@lakelandbank.com


Recommended Stories

  • Apple tells suppliers to pull back iPhone 14 production, report says

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Apple has ditched plans to increase iPhone 14 production.

  • Novavax, Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    Novavax, Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NVAX performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • Why Netflix Stock Charged Higher Wednesday Morning

    Atlantic Equities analyst Hamilton Faber upgraded Netflix stock to overweight (buy) from neutral (hold), while simultaneously boosting his price target to $283, up from its former level of $211. The analyst cited the debut of Netflix's upcoming ad-supported tier, which he believes "could be extremely material" for the streaming service, the benefits of which haven't yet been accurately reflected in analysts' consensus estimates. Faber estimates that Netflix could generate average revenue per user (ARPU) of $26 per month from advertising, more than three times the rate of Disney's Hulu.

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • Fidelity's Genius Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Rises Ahead Of Powell Speech; 10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Tops 4%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Wednesday, ahead of Fed chief Powell's speech, struggling to avoid a seventh straight decline.

  • 1 Growth Stock Near Its 52-Week Low That Could Double, According to Wall Street

    It's been a painful year for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and its shareholders. The e-commerce specialist's 10-for-1 stock split did little to improve its stock market performance; as things stand, Shopify is currently hovering near its 52-week low. Is the Street right about Shopify?

  • The Tesla Trap is Forming Again - Here is Why Bears Might be Wrong

    In this analysis, we will look at some of the aspects the market may have adapted when pricing Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and explore why the stock may retain current levels. Even though the fundamentals may not reflect the current valuation.

  • Robinhood Is Under Investigation for Broker Manipulation. Here's What It Means for Consumers Like You

    For many retail investors, the events of late January 2021 will go down in legend. The year 2020 could be characterized as the rise of the retail investor. Amid the retail revolution, one voice rose to the top.

  • 12 Best Asian Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 12 best Asian stocks to buy today. If you want to read about some more Asian stocks, go directly to 5 Best Asian Stocks To Buy Today. Higher energy and food prices are impacting the economies of developing Asian countries more than the rest of the world. According to a […]

  • 10 Stocks Are Screaming Buys As Monster Rally Nears, Analysts Say

    Analysts are either optimistic or delusional. But either way, they see a big S&P 500 29% rally coming — and have picked favorite stocks.

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • Annaly Capital Management's Rare 3-Standard Deviation Selloff

    The effects of rising interest rates continue to hit markets and none more so than in the mortgage sector. The amount of selling lately, for example, in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) is remarkable for its extraordinary downward pressure on price levels. Here’s the daily price chart, to show you how extreme this is: [Chart 1] The upper and lower bands represent two standard deviations from the mean price — the mean is the dotted line in between them. Technical analyst John Bollinger

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • Blackrock Says These Are the Best Sectors to Invest in During Inflationary Times

    Earlier this week, the Dow Jones joined the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in bear market territory. It marks the first time this year that the Dow has dipped below a 20% loss from peak – but it also marks a turning point in investor sentiment. A mood of doom and gloom is setting in. A change in times and a change in mood requires a change in outlook, a shift in perspective, for investors to succeed. With all three main indexes so far down, it’s clear that the last year’s modes of trading aren’t going t

  • Elon Musk heads list of richest Americans, while Mark Zuckerberg falls out of top 10

    Former President Donald Trump ranks 343rd, though that's actually an improvement in his standing

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks in the World

    In this article, we discuss 10 most shorted stocks in the world. If you want to see more stocks on this list, click 5 Most Shorted Stocks in the World. Short squeezes have rapidly gained popularity in the last two years, when retail investors on Reddit gathered to initiate bullish positions in stocks that were […]

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Nu Holdings (NU) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Nu Holdings (NU) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • A $1.5 Million Annuity Earns This Much Annually

    Annuities are a form of hybrid financial product. Part investment and part contract, they're primarily sold by insurance companies as a way to save for retirement. While in recent years they have come under criticism for below-market returns, many retirees … Continue reading → The post How Much Would a $1.5 Million Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Should You Keep On Holding Your Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Shares?

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Wedgewood Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the second quarter of 2022, the Fund declined by -17.4%. The S&P 500 Index declined by -16.1%. The Russell 1000 Growth Index declined by -20.9% while the Russell 1000 […]