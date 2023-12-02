Lakeland Community College eliminates dozens of management, staff positions

Dec. 2—During a recent special meeting, Lakeland Community College trustees voted to eliminate 25 management and staff positions as part of "cost-saving measures" to balance the school's budget for fiscal year 2024.

Impacted employees were notified following the meeting of their employment ending Jan. 3, and, according to officials, the college's human resources department will assist them in their transition.

In an official statement, Board Chair Jerrie Lee Rispoli noted the decisions were "difficult, but necessary," as colleges nationwide deal with the reality of lower enrollment.

"As stewards of the institution, the board has a responsibility to ensure the long-term sustainability of the college," she added.

Eliminations covered all areas of the college, including academic and student affairs, administrative technology, marketing, development, business services, and human resources.

Lakeland also offered a voluntary separation program for management and staff with 10 or more years of experience — 29 employees chose to participate, leading to their separation from the college effective Jan. 3.

Six additional Post Retirement Employment Program (retire-rehire) affiliate employees will separate in early February. Two additional employees tendered resignations.

"We are committed to minimizing the impact on our students' educational experience and maintaining the excellence for which Lakeland is known," said President Morris Beverage Jr. "The commitment and contributions of these employees have played a vital role in shaping our institution's success."

In addition to Rispoli, board members who voted yes were Lake County commissioners' appointees Matthew Hebebrand, Nancy Fellows, Ellen Folley Kessler, and Janet Majka, and Gov. Mike DeWine appointee Beverly Vitaz, with commissioner appointee Stephen Ellis, and state appointees Jack Cornacio and Paul Rupert dissenting.

Story continues

Lakeland confirmed that employees whose positions are eliminated may file for unemployment and receive health benefits through the end of January, adding, that as a public institution, the college pays a portion of those unemployment costs.

Additionally, employees who elected to take a voluntary separation will receive financial incentives in subsequent fiscal years.

Overall, officials stated, savings from position eliminations total about $1 million, with savings from the voluntary separation program of about $1.2 million during the balance of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, with annualized savings of over $5 million.

Noncommittal regarding additional eliminations, Lakeland "anticipates" that the current wave of layoffs/cuts "will be the most significant round...."

Community members, faculty, and staff continue to question multiple elements of the board's action, which professor and Lakeland Faculty Association President Tobin Terry described as "bloodletting."

According to Terry, the Nov. 14 meeting was called to order and immediately moved into executive session, where, after roughly 10 minutes, Beverage left the building.

"About two and a half hours later, all other administrators were excused and the board members remained," he said. "After approximately 15 minutes alone (in executive session), the board reconvened the meeting. Upon reconvening, Trustee Hebebrand motioned to accept the personnel report with "involuntary termination due to lack of funds....as recommended by the college president....

"With that, the meeting was over, fewer than 10 days since receiving the Nov. 5 (internal email) 'Morris' Musings' indicating that 'Over the next few weeks,' the administration would 'prepare a balanced budget for the board's consideration at its Dec. 7 meeting.'

"Before the meeting began, I personally handed the trustees a message, from me, endorsed by the Lakeland Faculty Association, which expressed support for our campus colleagues, spoke to the consequences of the proposed cuts, asked for a delay in the vote, and requested greater input from Lakeland's stakeholders," Terry said.

"I am saddened and disappointed by these events, the accelerated timeline, the absence of transparency, and the limited community input."

According to additional statements from the school, due to the need to identify additional savings before the board's meeting, changes to the voluntary separation program timeline were necessary and communicated to eligible employees Nov. 7.

Moreover, officials noted, the action was taken as "Lakeland has been building up its reserves for the past several years, knowing that fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2025 would be financially challenging due to the projected demographic 'enrollment cliff' and the ending of federal stimulus funding.

"In order to build up reserve balances, and without knowing the full and final impact of the COVID pandemic, the college began taking various cost-reduction actions, such as not filling non-critical position openings, starting in fiscal year 2019-2020...."

During the Nov. 2 meeting, the board advised the college to bring the fiscal year 2024 budget into balance "without using any reserves....since over 75 percent of the college's budget is comprised of salaries and benefits, a balanced budget cannot be reached without continuing to reduce (these) expenses."

The college added that this information, too, was communicated to employees Nov. 7, stating that the spring semester would be coinciding with a "significant budget shortfall," and position eliminations for non-bargaining employees would be considered by the board during the Nov. 14 meeting.

Disputing claims of non-transparency, officials stated the "college's finances, including annual budgets, are reviewed in open trustee meetings, which are attended by representatives of the Lakeland Faculty Association and Lakeland Staff Association, and when the college's fiscal year 2024 interim budget was presented May 1, the treasurer noted cuts would be needed.

"During collective bargaining this summer/fall, the college presented its financial situation in-depth to the faculty's negotiating team....cost center managers are regularly updated each semester and through the budget building process," the statement reads. "Budget listening sessions were held this past summer/fall with staff to gather input and feedback."

The college, challenging claims of its financial situation being labeled "dire," additionally stated, in follow-up communications, that "Moody's Investors Service recently assigned Lakeland an underlying A3 rating and enhanced Aa2 rating with an underlying rating outlook of stable," and that the "stable underlying outlook reflects expectations of sustained liquidity levels in fiscal years 2024 and 2025 achieved through expenditure reductions and aided by stable state aid and tax revenue."

While opposing views of the school's enrollment persist, Lakeland further stated that enrollment of new students has increased for the past three semesters, "suggesting that students who put off going to college due to the pandemic are enrolling," and that headcount enrollment of new students increased 8.1 percent for fall 2023.

Overall, officials continued, "headcount enrollment at Census (date) was 4,766 students, representing a slight increase of 0.7 percent over last fall, with credit hours taught (for fall) down one percent..."

However, the school acknowledged that "demographic data indicates college enrollment will be down for the foreseeable future," so it needs to change how the organization "is structured to meet current needs," detailing that enrollment has dropped 33 percent since the pandemic started.

Additionally, the number of high school graduates in Lakeland's service area will continue to decline through the year 2037, officials stated.

In light of the reality the school is facing, Terry emphasized that Lakeland's "first priority" should be developing a vision focused on how the college will effectively turn its current situation around, noting that "a major part" must be increasing student enrollment.

"When the very people who work hard to serve students are being cut, it does not create an environment where students feel supported and want to stay, which, in turn, affects enrollment," he asserted. "Faculty and staff who have devoted their lives to do the work have always had students and student needs as their top priority, and it is these people, especially staff, who have the knowledge and experience to rectify the college's finances in a way that will not negatively affect students' educational experiences, yet we are losing the experience and potential assistance from dozens of departing staff members.

"Instead, the administration is making short-sighted cuts that will not serve the future and is responding to the subsequent public attention by trying to pass the buck," Terry continued. "In one breath, the administration says Lakeland is not in dire financial straits, but in the next, it says the situation is so dire major cuts must be made.

"Administration also says they're not cutting student services, but eliminating positions connected to those services must impact the quality of services being delivered," he added. "The administration claims that many student services are not being eliminated but has yet to notify the campus community of how those services will continue to function....they claim they did not cut 60-something positions, but choosing not to fill a vacated position is a cut to the services provided, regardless of how or why the employee left.

"The administration is playing a game of semantics without addressing real student needs and decades of financial mismanagement — a $3.5 million deficit doesn't happen overnight."

Additionally countering purported transparency on the school's part, Terry said declining enrollment trends were predicted decades ago and that the administration has an obligation to follow and respond to such data.

"There has been no transparency on what other cost savings measures were considered and there was no indication of which areas of the college were most at risk for cuts," he added. "And the financial picture presented to the faculty during contract bargaining was not the picture that was presented immediately prior to the cuts — they say the cuts are necessary, but what are reserves if not an emergency fund to help avoid debilitating cuts while a plan is implemented to turn finances around?

"All of this double-speak and the implication that collective bargaining had anything to do with the cuts is an attempt to strong-arm faculty into giving away parts of their contract that would severely impact the quality of the education we can deliver," Terry said. "The Lakeland Faculty Association always puts students first and that's why we have fought so strongly for the contract language we have — the administration should take responsibility, not shift it."

He added that faculty remains committed to working with the administration to develop a strategic plan, noting the group fought hard in bargaining to have a larger role in recruitment and retention work.

"We recognize the need to improve enrollment and student experience, and remain willing to put our time and labor behind that work," Terry said. "We have many ideas, ideas we have been presenting for years, yet which largely have not been acted upon. If we work together as a community, then students, staff, faculty and administrators can maintain the excellence Lakeland is known for."