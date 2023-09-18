Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 70% of the company

Key Insights

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 70% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Lakeland Industries.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lakeland Industries?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Lakeland Industries. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Lakeland Industries, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. It looks like hedge funds own 6.5% of Lakeland Industries shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. The company's largest shareholder is Private Capital Management, LLC, with ownership of 17%. With 7.9% and 7.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, Royce & Associates, LP and Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Charles Roberson, the CEO has 1.1% of the shares allocated to their name.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 53% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Lakeland Industries

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Lakeland Industries, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$6.3m worth of the US$109m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 17% stake in Lakeland Industries. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

