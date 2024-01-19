Lakeland Industries' (NASDAQ:LAKE) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Lakeland Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = US$8.5m ÷ (US$148m - US$16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Therefore, Lakeland Industries has an ROCE of 6.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Luxury industry average of 12%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Lakeland Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Lakeland Industries in recent years. The company has consistently earned 6.4% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 53% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Lakeland Industries has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Since the stock has gained an impressive 62% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

