Lakeland real estate broker receives national award at Las Vegas convention

Andrea Dockery, broker/owner of RE/MAX Experts in Lakeland, was named the 2023 Broker/Owner of the Year Single Franchise in the United States at the annual RE/MAX R4 Convention in Las Vegas.

The award recognizes one broker/owner in a single office in the country.

Dockery took over RE/MAX Experts in 2017 and has since grown the brokerage from 12 to 58 associates, according to a news release. The late Jan Bellamy founded the office.

Dockery has also been inducted into the RE/MAX Hall of Fame.

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this prestigious award,” Dockery said in the release. “As a RE/MAX broker/owner, I’m fully committed to helping my agents be successful in their service to our clients and community across the greater Central Florida area. I am humbled and extremely proud of this recognition and my incredibly supportive team that has helped me along the way.”

