Lakeshore business exec, nonprofits to be recognized in February

ZEELAND — A local economic development group has named Metal Flow Corporation's Leslie Brown the recipient of its 2024 Visionary Award.

Brown joins past winners like Dick Haworth and Jim Brooks, each of whom made a positive impact above and beyond their job description.

Lakeshore Advantage President Jennifer Owens said the local community benefits from a unique blend of visionary business and community leaders who encourage economic growth through collaboration.

"For decades, Leslie and her family have consistently taken the initiative to actively support and champion impactful economic and community initiatives,” Owens wrote in a release. “Her unwavering commitment serves as an inspiring example for everyone to emulate."

Leslie Brown, owner and chairperson of Metal Flow Corporation, has won the 2024 Visionary Award from Lakeshore Advantage.

In addition, Lakeshore Advantage will soon name the recipient of its Strategic Partner of the Year Award, which recognizes a nonprofit helping to overcome barriers to economic growth.

The three finalists include:

Latin Americans United for Progress: LAUP's new program "Educate, Elevate!" offers Ottawa County adults the opportunity to build an empowering career. In less than a year, the program has served over 150 residents.

A rendering of the future Gentex Discovery Center, which will include preschool and daycare thanks to a partnership between the company and the ODC Network.

Allegan County Community Foundation: ACCF stepped up in 2023 to improve housing access. A study they pioneered revealed new, significant data on the need in Allegan County, and the nonprofit is now working to address the problem.

Ottawa Area Intermediate School District and Outdoor Discovery Center: These two groups have joined forces to add much-needed childcare slots to the region. Accessible and affordable childcare has proven to be critical for economic strength and there's a shortage along the lakeshore.

Both award winners will be recognized during Lakeshore Advantage’s annual meeting Thursday, Feb. 1, at the Pinnacle Center, 3330 Highland Drive in Hudsonville.

