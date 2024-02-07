Lakeshore construction company awarded for work on Dramm and Kaysun buildings in Manitowoc

Manitowoc-based A.C.E. Building Service collects the Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin award for its work on a new corporate headquarters for the Dramm Corporation.

MANITOWOC — A.C.E. Building Service received a nod of recognition recently from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin for two Lakeshore construction projects.

A.C.E. was awarded for excellence in construction at the group’s 2023 Projects of Distinction Awards Program Jan. 18. The Manitowoc-based A.C.E. provides commercial and industrial construction services.

The company took home gold honors for both of its submitted projects, which included its new 98,000-square-foot corporate headquarters facility for the Dramm Corporation and the 55,000-square-foot manufacturing expansion for the Kaysun Corporation. Both projects were done in Manitowoc.

"Receiving recognition from ABC of Wisconsin as a Projects of Distinction award recipient is a true honor for us," said Chris Herzog, president of A.C.E. Building Service, in a news release. "These awards highlight our unique construction offerings for industrial and commercial sectors and complement the efforts made by both the project teams and the talented tradespeople who brought the projects to life.”

Manitowoc-based A.C.E. Building Service collects the Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin award for its work on a manufacturing expansion for the Kaysun Corporation.

He said both projects had their unique challenges.

“There were countless hours of planning, preparation, meetings and of course the physical construction of the projects, comprising over 74,000 labor hours between the two,” Herzog said. “The true measurement of success is gauged by the satisfaction of our clients. To be recognized by the Projects of Distinction program is icing on the cake for us.”

The Projects of Distinction Awards recognize construction projects based on several criteria, including quality, owner satisfaction, unusual challenges and safety.

A group of 28 judges evaluated the 51 projects in 17 different general contractor and specialty contractor categories this year. The field of judges included architects, engineers and educators in the construction industry.

For more about A.C.E. Building Service and the company’s latest design-build and renovation projects, visit acebuildingservice.com. A list of Projects of Distinction award recipients can be found at abcwi.org/membership/awards-programs/projects-of-distinction/.

