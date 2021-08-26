U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,493.00
    -3.19 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,445.49
    +39.99 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,041.68
    -0.18 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.27
    +8.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.17
    -1.19 (-1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.50
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.16 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1761
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3610
    +0.0190 (+1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3720
    -0.0043 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1390
    +0.1560 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,082.39
    -717.87 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.43
    -18.87 (-1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.25
    -17.87 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims inch higher for the first time in 5 weeks

Another 353,000 Americans filed, 350,000 expected

Lakeside Software Names Michael Grossi as New CEO

·3 min read

The appointment of Lakeside's new CEO coincides with the company's next phase of growth as it opens Boston headquarters

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software, the leader in digital experience management (DEM), today announces that Michael Grossi has been named chief executive officer. Grossi brings more than 30 years of expertise across leading software technology segments and verticals, and over the past 5 years, has led transformative growth across private, public, and private-equity B2B software companies. Additionally, Lakeside Software is opening a new Boston office that will serve as the company's corporate headquarters. Located in Boston's Downtown Financial District at 2 Oliver Street, this move serves to further accelerate Lakeside's hiring plans and expedite Lakeside Software's growth and expansion.

Michael Grossi | Lakeside Software CEO
Michael Grossi | Lakeside Software CEO

"Michael Grossi's background is a great addition to the team as we continue to scale the business to address the growing DEM market opportunity," said Mike Triplett, managing director at Insight Partners. "Lakeside has experienced significant growth year over year, and our new office in Boston marks our latest geographical expansion and plays an important part of our strategic growth strategy."

Grossi succeeds Lakeside founder Mike Schumacher, who is transitioning from his role as CEO to his new role as chief strategy officer. "As Lakeside continues its growth ramp, I'm pleased to have Michael on board, driving that growth to new levels," said Schumacher. "I'm looking forward to continuing to play a critical role in Lakeside Software's growth trajectory as I lead strategy and technology solution efforts."

The rapidly evolving hybrid and remote workforce challenges facing IT departments amid the pandemic has reduced visibility into end user experience and presents a significant market opportunity in the digital experience management space. Lakeside's DEM platform with its unique Intelligent Edge-based analytics helps customers tackle those challenges by enabling them to proactively measure, analyze, and optimize their employees' digital experience anywhere they are working.

Lakeside's Digital Experience Cloud manages and optimizes millions of endpoints for customers in more than 40 countries and six continents around the world today. The company already employs 25 people in the Boston office and is hiring aggressively in Boston, Michigan, and around the globe to meet growing customer demand for the company's solutions.

"I am thrilled to be joining Lakeside Software, a true leader in the DEM space," said Michael Grossi. "I look forward to helping accelerate Lakeside's growth and further strengthen the company's position and domain expertise across the many areas where customers derive value from Lakeside, including end-user experience management, digital workplace planning, IT asset optimization, remote work management, and proactive service desk operations."

Most recently, Grossi served as CEO of HealthcareSource, a leading SaaS talent management solution for the healthcare industry and led the sale of the company to symplr®, backed by Clearlake Capital earlier this year. As CEO, he led HealthcareSource through a significant growth phase and transition to a SaaS model. Prior to HealthcareSource, Grossi served as CEO of Ipswitch Software, a provider of IT management solutions for enterprise customers and was acquired by Progress Software in 2019.

Grossi lives in the Boston area with his wife and family and will be based in the new Boston office.

About Lakeside Software
Lakeside Software is a leader in cloud-based digital experience management. Lakeside's Digital Experience Cloud gathers and analyzes data on everything that may impact end-user experience and business productivity, and provides the unmatched visibility IT teams need to design and support rapidly changing digital workplaces. Customers use Lakeside's technology to perform end-user experience management, digital workplace planning, IT asset optimization, remote work management, and proactive service desk operations. For more information, visit www.lakesidesoftware.com.

Lakeside Software and SysTrack are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of Lakeside Software, LLC in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Lakeside Software Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lakeside Software)
Lakeside Software Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lakeside Software)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lakeside-software-names-michael-grossi-as-new-ceo-301362946.html

SOURCE Lakeside Software

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    In general, digital transformation is a good thing. Solutions like e-commerce, cloud computing, and software-as-a-service help enterprises operate more efficiently and scale with greater agility. But the explosion of new technologies also creates complexities.

  • Why Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Seagate Technology Rose Today

    Rumors of a merger inspired investors who didn't want to ruin the rally by asking too many questions.

  • Lordstown Motors appoints auto sector veteran Daniel Ninivaggi as CEO

    The company's founder and largest shareholder Steve Burns resigned as chief executive officer in June following the board's conclusions from an internal investigation into claims made by short-seller Hindenburg Research. The company, which previously warned it needs to raise additional funding, is hiring industry veteran Ninivaggi, who has also overseen Icahn Enterprises' automotive aftermarket service network and parts distribution businesses.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) climbed 2% on Wednesday after the semiconductor giant announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy. Nvidia's accelerated computing platform will power a supercomputer built by Hewlett Packard Enterprise at the Argonne National Laboratory. The Polaris supercomputer will be capable of completing high-performance and data-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) computing workloads.

  • 3 Unstoppable Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now

    In the highly regulated healthcare sector, there are more than a few companies that are miles ahead of their nearest competitors. This company provides drugmakers and other businesses in highly regulated industries with cloud-based services. Veeva Systems began with customer relationship management (CRM) software from Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) but didn't stop there.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Tesla in 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    When Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) filed for its initial public offering (IPO) in January 2010, it was a six-year-old start-up best known for its Roadster EV that would set back consumers a cool $109,000. A bet on Tesla and its quirky CEO Elon Musk was anything but a sure thing, but if you were convinced EVs would be big, buying into the hype surrounding its IPO wouldn't have been crazy. Today, you definitely would be sitting on a profit, but let's look at Tesla's market debut 11-plus years ago and see where that would leave you as an investor now.

  • Lordstown Motors names former Icahn Enterprises CEO Daniel A. Ninivaggi as CEO with immediate effect

    Electric vehicle maker Lordstown Motors Corp. said Thursday it has named Daniel A. Ninivaggi as chief executive with immediate effect. Ninivaggi is a former CEO of Icahn Enterprises LP , the investment vehicle of activist Carl Icahn, and has held a number of senior roles in the automotive and transportation industries. The executive is a former executive vice president of Lear Corp. and was co-chairman and co-CEO of Federal Mogul Holdings Corp. "I believe the demand for full-size electric pickup

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • XPeng Earnings Beat Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    XPeng stock was dropping after the Chinese electric car maker beat earnings projections. XPeng (ticker: XPEV) shares were down about 1.9% in premarket trading Thursday, while futures were down about 0.1%, and futures were up about 0.1%. It’s actually a small drop for XPeng considering how much its stock usually moves after earnings.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 116% to 247% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' high-water price targets foresee these fast-growing stocks doubling or tripling in value.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • iPhone 13 release date rumours begin as launch of new Apple handset and AirPods nears

    Rumours of an imminent release date for the iPhone 13 are swirling ahead of a likely Apple event. Apple traditionally reveals its new iPhones early in September, before putting them on sale shortly after. This year’s event could feature not only the iPhone but also other rumoured products, such as an updated version of the AirPods and new iPads.

  • Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 7 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the stocks that Michael Burry is betting against and selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 2 Other Stocks. Michael Burry, the investor who rocketed to fame on Wall Street […]

  • Bitcoin Eyes 200-Day MA Support as $2B Options Expiration Nears

    The max pain price for Friday's bitcoin options expiry is $44,000.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Zynga Stock?

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has been one of the best-performing video game stocks over the last five years. If you had bought shares when CEO Frank Gibeau took over in March 2016, you would have more than tripled your money. Zynga owns some of the most popular titles in the mobile market, including Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille.

  • Why Meme Stocks GameStop, Naked, and Tonix Were on the Move Today

    Meme stocks were on the menu again Wednesday with shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) and Naked Brands Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) rising in midday trading while Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) took a breather after yesterday's 13% rise. Its stock was down 2% at noon EDT. GameStop rose 3.5% on Monday, surged 28% on Tuesday, but was nominally up 0.6% today.

  • Evergrande EV Stock Loses $80 Billion in World’s Worst Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of China Evergrande Group’s electric vehicle unit are collapsing in Hong Kong, wiping about $80 billion from what was the property developer’s most valuable listed asset.China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd. sank as much as 22% Thursday after its parent said the unit lost 4.8 billion yuan ($740 million) in the first half. The EV business’s market value was about $87 billion at its April 16 peak, greater than that of Ford Motor Co. and almost four times the capitali

  • Xpeng Reports Booming Sales, Sees Strong Deliveries As Exports Ramp Up

    Chinese EV maker Xpeng Motors reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss early Thursday as revenue skyrockets. It sees strong growth continuing in Q2 after expanding its exports to Europe. Xpeng stock fell slightly early Thursday.