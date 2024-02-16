Laketran trustees vote to pause sales tax

Feb. 15—The Laketran Board of Trustees recently voted 5-4 to temporarily pause the agency's quarter-of-one-percent sales tax which was approved by Lake County voters in 2019.

This decision, fueled by a surplus in COVID relief dollars, will be in effect throughout the year, officials confirmed.

As a result, taxpayers are expected to save "a substantial $12 million during this period," reducing the sales tax to 7 percent.

According to the board, the agency received a combined total of $22 million in aid from three federal COVID relief programs: the 2020 CARES Act; the 2021 American Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act; and the 2021 American Rescue Plan.

"The COVID relief funds were distributed by formula, and while we took great measures to stabilize the agency and support the community throughout the pandemic, we find ourselves with unspent funds," said Laketran CEO Ben Capelle. "Consequently, we are utilizing these funds to cover operating expenses to the benefit of both Laketran and the local community."

In December 2022, the board initiated a review of potential methods to pause the sales tax levy and researched options from the Ohio Department of Taxation to temporarily suspend the tax.

Board President Brian Falkowski emphasized Laketran's commitment to responsible fiscal management.

"We strive to earn the trust of our community through efficient service delivery and transparent use of taxpayers' dollars," he said. "In light of the surplus, we are taking the proactive step of returning these dollars."

In addition to the temporary cut, Falkowski added that the agency is actively exploring alternative avenues to allocate remaining COVID relief funds.

"Last May, we expanded service hours and continue to discuss other future improvements, ensuring the community's needs are met," he said.

One initiative under consideration is the establishment of a sidewalk grant fund, aiming to assist local municipalities in expanding sidewalk networks to enhance pedestrian access and safety for transit users.

Capelle noted the agency is also looking at a new scheduling model to offer same-day Dial-a-Ride service that would not require reservations one to 12 days in advance and operate similar to a traditional ride-share service.

"We are confident we will continue to be able to enhance services without the need for these funds," he said. "The challenge is that COVID funds were a large, one-time grant and it's irresponsible to put the funds towards something that can't be sustained over time.

"Many of our transit systems peers are using surplus funds to invest in essential infrastructure, such as transit centers and maintenance facilities," Capelle added. "We would have considered the same for our Headquarters and Garage Expansion (project), but we did not need the funds because we (had) secured a competitive $14.6 million federal grant in 2022 to fund the majority of that project."