Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp Amends the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp. ("LHIC") announces that it has amended its amended and restated credit agreement dated January 31, 2018 as amended by a first amending agreement on December 18, 2018, a second amending agreement on June 19, 2019, a third amending agreement on December 31, 2019, a fourth amending agreement dated January 13, 2020, a fifth amending agreement dated May 31, 2020, a sixth amending agreement dated December 31, 2020 and a seventh amending agreement dated January 8, 2021 (the "ARCA") with a syndicate of lenders led by Alberta Treasury Branches and including Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and Roynat Capital pursuant to an Eighth Amending Agreement to the ARCA dated effective July 30, 2021. The ARCA consolidated certain amendments to the credit agreement dated August 25, 2014, among other things.

Pursuant to the Eighth Amending Agreement to the ARCA, the lenders and LHIC have agreed, among other things:

To extend the maturity date under the ARCA from July 31, 2021 to August 31, 2021.

Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LHR". Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp receives income from ownership, management and licensing of hotel properties.

