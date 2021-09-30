U.S. markets open in 9 hours 9 minutes

Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp Amends the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement

·1 min read
WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp. ("LHIC") announces that it has amended its amended and restated credit agreement dated January 31, 2018 as amended by a first amending agreement on December 18, 2018, a second amending agreement on June 19, 2019, a third amending agreement on December 31, 2019, a fourth amending agreement dated January 13, 2020, a fifth amending agreement dated May 31, 2020, a sixth amending agreement dated December 31, 2020, a seventh amending agreement dated January 8, 2021, an eighth amending agreement dated July 30, 2021 and a ninth amending agreement dated August 30, 2021 (the "ARCA") with a syndicate of lenders led by Alberta Treasury Branches and including Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and Roynat Capital pursuant to a Tenth Amending Agreement to the ARCA dated effective September 29, 2021. The ARCA consolidated certain amendments to the credit agreement dated August 25, 2014, among other things.

Pursuant to the Tenth Amending Agreement to the ARCA, the lenders and LHIC have agreed, among other things:

  • To extend the maturity date under the ARCA from September 30, 2021 to December 15, 2021.

Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LHR". Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp receives income from ownership, management and licensing of hotel properties.

The TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

