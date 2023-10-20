Advertisement
Lakewood Ranch Trader Joe's sets opening date

Samantha Gholar, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
·1 min read

Grocery giant Trader Joe's will welcome shoppers into their long-awaited second location in Sarasota-Manatee on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The new Lakewood Ranch Trader Joe's is located at 8111 Cooper Creek Blvd. near the University Town Center (UTC) mall and close to I-75 and University Parkway.

The grocery store with a cult-like following will feature hundreds of specialty products, store-brand foods, and its famous $7 wine selection. Construction of the 12,000 square feet store was announced earlier this year and quickly became a top of discussion in local Sarasota and Manatee social media groups and forums.

The grand opening celebration at the Lakewood Ranch Trader Joe's will include a ceremony and employee meet-and-greet.

Trader Joe's second area location at 8473 Cooper Creek Blvd. in University Park is almost open.

The company's longstanding Neighborhood Shares program will also be implemented at the new Lakewood Ranch Trader Joe’s. The corporate program donates 100% of products that go unsold but remain safe to enjoy to a range of non-profit, community-based organizations each day.

The new Trader Joe's at UTC will be open daily beginning Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Hiring efforts are still underway. Interested candidates can visit traderjoes.com/careers for more information and to apply for various positions throughout the store.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota Trader Joe's at University Town Center opening date UTC

