Lakewood Ranch Trader Joe's sets opening date

Grocery giant Trader Joe's will welcome shoppers into their long-awaited second location in Sarasota-Manatee on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The new Lakewood Ranch Trader Joe's is located at 8111 Cooper Creek Blvd. near the University Town Center (UTC) mall and close to I-75 and University Parkway.

The grocery store with a cult-like following will feature hundreds of specialty products, store-brand foods, and its famous $7 wine selection. Construction of the 12,000 square feet store was announced earlier this year and quickly became a top of discussion in local Sarasota and Manatee social media groups and forums.

The grand opening celebration at the Lakewood Ranch Trader Joe's will include a ceremony and employee meet-and-greet.

The company's longstanding Neighborhood Shares program will also be implemented at the new Lakewood Ranch Trader Joe’s. The corporate program donates 100% of products that go unsold but remain safe to enjoy to a range of non-profit, community-based organizations each day.

The new Trader Joe's at UTC will be open daily beginning Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Hiring efforts are still underway. Interested candidates can visit traderjoes.com/careers for more information and to apply for various positions throughout the store.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota Trader Joe's at University Town Center opening date UTC