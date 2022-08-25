U.S. markets open in 6 hours 59 minutes

Lalamove Launches in Bangladesh, the 11th market of its global presence

·3 min read

The on-demand delivery platform looks to bring fast, simple and reliable delivery services to South Asia

More images for download here.

HONG KONG and DHAKA, Bangladesh, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lalamove, the leading on-demand delivery platform, launches operations in Bangladesh, one of the fastest-growing and densest economies in Asia, with its capital city Dhaka as the first stop. Lalamove is pleased to grow its global footprint by entering its 11th market, adding to a broad mix of market coverage across Asia and Latin America where its presence plays a key role in connecting and empowering businesses and driver partners in local communities.

Since its inception in Hong Kong in 2013, Lalamove has been unceasingly creating value for its 10 million users and 1.8 million driver partners across more than 30 cities in Asia and Latin America. Owing to its tech-powered quick matching system, the platform is poised to contribute to the logistics ecosystem in Bangladesh by offering individuals and businesses big and small instant, reliable, flexible and affordable delivery solutions anytime, anywhere.

"Approaching our ninth anniversary in October, we are pleased to have arrived in Bangladesh," said Paul Loo, Chief Operating Officer at Lalamove. "Our tech-driven on-demand delivery services have contributed greatly to the way businesses improve operational efficiency. In the past two years, our platform has witnessed an impressive 160% increase in total users and doubled the number of the cities we operate in to benefit more users and bring value to local economies."

"We see promising growth potential and opportunities from Bangladesh. The country's impressive economic growth is creating abundant opportunities for local small businesses which are the backbone of the economy, " Loo added. "With our mission in supporting SMEs and our experience empowering businesses globally, we look forward to replicating the same success we have achieved across the region and create the same benefits for communities in Bangladesh. We hope to be celebrating more milestones in South Asia in the near future."

Paul Loo, Chief Operating Officer of Lalamove, sees promising growth for Lalamove in Bangladesh and looks to celebrate more milestones in South Asia.
Paul Loo, Chief Operating Officer of Lalamove, sees promising growth for Lalamove in Bangladesh and looks to celebrate more milestones in South Asia.

Lalamove partners with driver partners in Bangladesh to offer four types of delivery options including motorcycles, cars and 1-ton trucks which are already in service, while CNGs will be available soon. These are conveniently-sized transport modes that are well-suited for timely deliveries in a city comprising dense streets and complex road networks. By connecting driver partners to delivery needs, Lalamove is unlocking extra and flexible earning opportunities for the local driver community. The platform welcomes driver partners to register and deliver with them - drivers can sign up here.

Lalamove partners with driver partners in Bangladesh to offer four types of delivery options including motorcycles, cars and 1-ton trucks which are already in service, while CNGs will be available soon.
Lalamove partners with driver partners in Bangladesh to offer four types of delivery options including motorcycles, cars and 1-ton trucks which are already in service, while CNGs will be available soon.

The Lalamove app is now available for download on the Google Play store and Huawei AppGallery. Users can place orders for deliveries on the platform starting from ৳47 for deliveries via motorcycle and ৳55 for CNG across Dhaka City, Narayanganj and Tongi. Download the app here: https://www.lalamove.com/en-bd/driver 

For more details about Lalamove, watch the brand video and visit https://www.lalamove.com/en-bd/

About Lalamove

Since 2013, Lalamove has tackled the logistics industry head on to find the most innovative solutions for the world's delivery needs. Millions of drivers and customers use our technology every day to connect with one another and move things that matter. Today, Lalamove unceasingly matches over 10 million users with a pool of over 1.8 million drivers of vans, trucks, lorries and motorcycles to provide a 24/7 on-demand delivery service. Lalamove's mission of making local deliveries fast and simple is achieved with innovations such as instant order matching, real-time GPS vehicle tracking, 24/7 services and a driver rating system.

SOURCE Lalamove

